Woman Delivered Groceries To A Customer Who Wouldn’t Stop Talking About Her Problems, So She Had To Cut Her Off To Be Able To Leave

AITA for telling a customer I had to leave and continue to work delivering. This happened a couple of months ago, but it’s still kind of bugging me. For context, I have medical issues and do delivery jobs to make enough to survive. On this particular day, I was working through the Spark app, which is for Walmart deliveries. I caught a three-point drive. Three customers in different locations.

The first one wasn’t a great location and kind of put me on edge. But it’s the second one that drove me insane. I pulled into this driveway and quickly got out and start unloading. This 30-ish-year-old lady came out of the house and automatically struck up a conversation. This wasn’t abnormal except for what she was talking about.

She started trauma dumping on me like I was her best friend. She talked about her crappy boyfriend and how he treated her horribly. She talked about how they lived with her parents who hated him. Blah blah blah. I finished unloading and took a picture to finish everything up. I was trying to leave to go to the last house, but she wouldn’t stop talking.

It has been about ten minutes since I pulled in. Several times, I very nicely said things like: “I’m sorry you’re having a bad day. I hope it gets better. I have to go now.” But she kept talking like she didn’t hear me.

So after about the third time of me politely saying I had to go, I was basically back in my car. She was still talking. So I held up my hand and firmly said: “Ma’am, I’m sorry to cut you off, but I have another delivery I have to go to.” I’m sorry you’re having a bad day, but I don’t have time. Someone else is waiting for me to bring them their things. Have a nice day.”

I shut my door and drove off. I felt bad, but seriously, who starts dumping on a stranger like that? She left me a poor review, which I contested with the company. I explained my situation. I also asked that she be put on my banned list, so I would never have to deliver to her again.

Why do people think it’s okay to talk about personal things, religion, or political views with service workers? They can’t be rude to you. They are working. They also can’t disagree with you and start a debate because, again, they are working. Why do people think it’s okay to hold service workers hostage with conversations? So, AITA?

Free delivery doesn’t include free therapy sessions.

