Woman Drives To Grocery Store To Pick Up Her Husband From Work, But A Customer Thinks Her Husband Is Her Supervisor

Imagine going to pick your husband up from work, but a confused customer thinks you’re an employee and your husband is your supervisor. Would you correct her or play along?

In this story, one husband and wife decide to test out their acting skills and humor the confused customer.

Let’s read all about it.

Hubby fired me from a job I don’t work! My husband is a manager at a local big name grocery. We were down to 1 car at the time as the other clunker died and had not yet been replaced. I was waiting in the front of the store for my husband’s shift to end, when a crazy lady demanded I check her out. I had barely gotten out a “Sorry, I don’t ….” when she stomped off to a manager to complain!

Time to test out those acting skills!

I over hear her complaining to hubby “That lazy employee (pointing to me) refused to help me and she should be fired!” Hubby walks over to me with a big grin on his face, that crazy lady couldn’t see, winked at me and “fired” me on the spot. He said very loudly “You will never work here again!” I played along, covered my face with my hands and started fake sobbing saying “My babies, how will I feed my babies!”

The lady didn’t learn her lesson.

I would like to think crazy lady felt horrible, but I peaked through my fingers as I ran to the back only to see her smug face. Later in the car, hubby said it was all he could do not to crack up!

While funny, giving the lady what she wanted only made her think she actually got her way and will encourage her to keep demanding employees get fired for no reason.

