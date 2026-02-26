Woman Gets Behind On HOA Payments Due To Health Issues, But The HOA Responds By Threatening To Foreclose On Her Home

Imagine being a single mom, losing your job, and ending up in the hospital multiple times due to health issues. If you got behind on your HOA dues, would you expect the HOA to be understanding or to make your life extra stressful?

HOA is foreclosing on my home I live in a condo where our monthly dues went from $150 to $380 within 1.5 years. I inherited it from my father when he passed. Otherwise I never would have moved here. Since November my health has been in decline. In and out of the hospital, numerous long stays of over 7 days each. I notified our board I was having medical struggles and lost my job and asked if they would work with me.

No response. February they filed a lien without notifying me (which they don’t have to). In March I received my income tax refund and when I was heading out the door to pay the debt I owed them I checked my mail. They placed a lien on my property for double what I owed them and said I could only pay it through the attorney. For two months I left vm after vm trying to contact them to pay the lien off.

By the time they got back to me it was the end of May, and I no longer had the full amount to pay off. When I spoke with him they had already tacked on $1600+ in legal fees. I offered a payment plan of $2000 down and pay the rest over 6 months. The lawyer said to do a year so I didn’t stretch myself thin. He said he would contact me when he heard from them as soon as possible.

A month went by and I hadn’t heard anything and he wouldn’t return my calls. I was admitted to the hospital for three weeks due to hypertensive crisis, a stroke and a cyst found in my MRI (im 36). When I was in there I noticed on my informed delivery through USPS I had a letter from them. When I got out of the hospital it was the end of June and when I opened the letter it stated they denied the payment plan, charged me $300 to deny the payment plan, added on more legal fees and they wanted the amount in full by June 11. The letter was dated June 9th and not even in my informed delivery until the 12th.

I tried contacting them again, did not call me back. I ended up sending a medical hardship letter, validation of debt letter, and requesting the reason why they denied my payment plan. I sent this by certified mail so I could see when they received it and they had received it July 21. They did not respond until September 18th. Nothing I asked for was inclosed, they denied my medical hardship and said they will proceed with foreclosure if it’s not paid in full, if I wanted to propose a payment plan to call them or send one in writing, even though they charged me $300 to deny my payment plan and told me they would not be accepting one in my last letter they sent .

I was once again admitted to the hospital, diagnosed with epilepsy as well as nerve damage from the stroke. My anxiety has also been at an all time high causing extreme panic attacks over this whole scenario. Yesterday on the way to my neurology appointment I was served a 28 Day Court summons for foreclosure. In it they stated I’ve made no attempts to contact them, no attempts to pay my debt. Which is all a clear lie.

I’m a single mom of two kids, one special needs. They are wanting double what I owe them even with late fees added. I am trying to find a lawyer but since my home is paid off it’s hard finding someone who will take my case because it’s not a foreclosure due to a mortgage and legal aid doesn’t offer that. I know they’re doing me dirty, haven’t done their due diligence and acting in bad faith.

We’re literally going to be homeless for Christmas and during the cold months.

It should be illegal for HOAS to have this much power. Also, I wanted to add they’re charging fraudulent fees. I had a noticed stuffed in my mailbox a month ago saying I needed to clean my patio (filled bricked closed patio so I’m not sure how they even saw into it) or they were going to charge me for someone to come and clean it. It was once when a raccoon got in our garbage but I picked it up the next day. When confronting them about this and how it’s illegal to put stuff in people’s mailboxes they said they already hired someone to come and clean it. Which they did not because our patio has been clean, by us.

