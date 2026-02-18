Woman Invited Her Long Time Friends For A Girls’ Night, But One Of Them Has A New Boyfriend And Demands He Be Included

Being excited about a new relationship is normal, but balance is still necessary.

AITA for not including my friend’s boyfriend in our girls’ plans? I (F22) am part of a close friend group with H (me), ZA (F23), and MM (F23). We’ve all known each other for years and went to an all-girls school together, so our friendship has always been very “girls-only” and pretty tight-knit. Recently, ZA started dating AP (M21). He seems fine overall, and I don’t have a personal issue with him, but since they started dating, ZA has been trying to include him in everything we do.

We don’t have a particular problem with it, but we kind of preferred the male-free friendship, since there’s less tension. Last weekend, MM and I planned a girls’ night at my place. I was quite clear in the group chat that it was just going to be us lot. ZA agreed. However, about an hour before she was supposed to come over, she texted saying AP was “already with her” and asked if he could come too. I said no. I told her that it wasn’t personal, but we wanted a night for just us girls and that we rarely get that anymore.

ZA got upset and said I was being rude for excluding him even though they were in a relationship and that AP felt unwelcome. I told her that not every hangout has to include her boyfriend and that it’s normal to have separate spaces. ZA ended up not coming at all. Later, she messaged saying I was being unfair, that AP is part of her life now, and that I’m acting like she’s still in high school.

MM agrees with me, but ZA is clearly mad and has been distant since. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to want time with just my friends, especially given our background and how our friendship has always worked. But now I’m wondering if I was too mean or hurtful. AITA?

