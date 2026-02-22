Woman Moved In With Her Boyfriend Who Works From Home, But She Thinks His Home Office Setup Isn’t The Most Ideal For Both Of Them

Sharing a home usually means sharing space and making compromises.

AITAH if I ask my boyfriend to move his office? I (26F) recently moved in with my boyfriend of a year (37M). I redecorated the apartment when I moved in. It was very minimalist. A lot of spaces were not being used functionally, leading to tons of clutter.

My boyfriend works remote. His office has been in the living room since we started going out. This is despite the apartment having 2 bedrooms. This is because the bedrooms do not get great natural lighting. They do have windows, though. For this reason, I never suggested making the spare room into an office during the redecorating phase.

Recently, though, when I get home and he is still working, there are many stipulations to not disrupt him during his work. Being that this is now our shared space, it has been difficult. He does not want a TV in our bedroom. If I want to sit down and unwind after work, I have to do it in silence.

He also takes work calls on webcam. I have to make an effort to stay out of the camera. It’s not a huge deal. But would I be the jerk if I bring up moving his office?

A happy home means everyone feels comfortable in their own space.

