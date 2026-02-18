Woman Preps Meals To Save Time And Energy, But Her Adult Brother Doesn’t Like To Eat The Same Food Over And Over And Prefers To Starve Instead

Living together can get complicated when responsibilities aren’t shared.

In this story, a woman worked a demanding job while her brother refused to cook for himself.

She relied on meal prep to survive long workdays.

But he rejected leftovers and wanted fresh meals all the time.

AITAH for not wanting to cook for my brother every day? I (31F) work a very demanding and stressful job. My commute alone is 3 hours a day. Even when I’m not at work, I have to deal with emergencies all the time. My brother (21M) refuses to cook for himself.

For background, I do cook sometimes. Most of the time. we don’t like to eat the same meals. A lot of the time, even when it is something he likes, he will only eat it one or two times. My guess is he doesn’t like to eat the same meal over and over again.

But I only do meal prep because I simply don’t have the time or the energy to cook every single day. We have a fully stocked kitchen, pantry, and fridge and freezer. With which you can make just about anything your little heart desires. If he likes fresh meals and won’t eat leftovers, then I think it’s time he learn to do it himself.

Our mother lives in a different country. She enables this behavior. She said he won’t do it. I should buy those frozen prepared meals for him, but that would be about 5k a year. I said this to him. He all but said he’d rather starve.

When the fridge is full, starving becomes more of a lifestyle choice.

