Woman Refused To Constantly Pay For Girlfriend’s Family Dinners And Gifts, So She’s Questioning Whether She Was Wrong About Money Expectations

AITA for not taking my future in laws out enough? My girlfriend’s (31F) mother heavily dislikes me (31F). This is mainly because I don’t spend enough money on them. Now, this doesn’t bother me too much since she’s never liked me. But I want to get feedback on this.

The main issue is that I essentially don’t spend enough money on her side of the family. So they think I’m cheap. These are mostly things like regularly taking her whole family out to dinners or regularly buying gifts for her mom. Our families live in the same area. So essentially, whenever I visit my family, I should come visit them. I should also take them out.

Now for some context. I am pretty well off. While they don’t know the full extent of what I make, they know I make decent money. We have been together for nine years. They know I treat their daughter very well. This includes paying for expensive trips, dinners, and gifts. They think that since I make a lot of money, I should be taking them out. This includes her and her two younger siblings. They expect this whenever I’m in the area.

I’ve still taken them on big trips. I’ve paid for essentially all their expenses along with my girlfriend. I just can’t go out of my way to take them out when visiting. This is especially since I have parents to visit. I only see my parents about three to four times a year. They are aware of this. They still expect me to make time.

I feel like this monetary expectation is unreasonable. The more I learn about it, the less I want to interact with them. I want to know if I am the jerk here. I also want to know if I should adjust my expectations. I would like some viewpoints from the women on here on what you expect from your partners as well.

