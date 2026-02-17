Woman Threw Away A Damaged Cable Without Knowing Who The Owner Was, Then She Later Found Out It Was Her Sister’s Who Needed It For University

Some people prioritize safety, while others value function.

The following story involves a woman who found a damaged cable plugged in at her parents’ house.

So with the consent of her dad, she threw away the cable.

Turns out it was her sister’s, so she was scolded for throwing away something that wasn’t hers.

AITA for throwing away a dangerous item that wasn’t mine Yesterday, I found a badly damaged charging cable in our living room. It was plugged in where my parents usually keep their cables. It had several open spots. The wires were sticking out and were half-heartedly kept together with some tape that I doubt can be used to repair cables.

This woman and her dad decided to throw away the damaged charging cable.

I showed it to my dad and he was very upset with himself. He was upset about how he apparently could have let something like this happen. We agreed it was dangerous. We threw it away immediately.

She later realized it was her sister’s, and her sister got mad.

Today, my sister who lives with us over Christmas, searched for her charging cable. I realized the damaged one had been hers. She immediately threw a huge drama. She said she desperately needed it for uni. She also said we could not even have asked who the cable belonged to. She was out yesterday.

She bought her sister a new charging cable.

I must admit I just forgot about it. I thought it was one of the many cables belonging to my parents. I gave her my best charging cable, but she says it is too short. She demanded I order a new one. I did and I also paid for it.

But her sister was still angry at her.

She is still angry because she will not have the new long one until the weekend. I think she cannot be mad at me for throwing away a dangerous electronic device. My dad says that cable had to go immediately. He says my sister would have continued using it if we did not throw it away. My mother says it was wrong to throw away something that does not belong to me without telling anybody about it.

Sometimes, doing the right thing still costs you a new charging cable.

