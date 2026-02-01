Woman Warned Her Roommate About Dating Her Friend’s Ex, But She Pursued The Relationship And Now Faces Social Isolation From Their Group

Friendships can easily get tested when romantic relationships get involved.

AITA for telling my friend to deal with the consequences of disrespecting girl code? I (23F) live in a dorm with three other female roommates. In an adjacent dorm, we have another group of girls that we also hang out with. For clarity, I will use pseudonyms. Just for context, we have all been friends for three and a half years of college. During those three years, my roommate Elle had a boyfriend. A friend in the other suite, Liz, also had a significant other.

Six months ago, both relationships ended. Elle stopped reaching out and suddenly started dating Liz’s ex-boyfriend. When Elle told me that she had started the relationship, she asked my opinion. I told her, “If Liz and the other girls find out, they will be annoyed at you for disrespecting girl code. If you are okay with them being mad at you, then do whatever makes you happy, but accept your consequences.” She agreed and said her new man made her happy, so it was worth it.

Fast forward to when Elle finally reveals to Liz that she is dating her ex. Liz tells Elle, inevitably, “I hate you and never want to see you again.” Soon after, the rest of the girl group feels very betrayed by Elle’s decision and no longer wants to be friends with her. Over the past few weeks, Liz will host events that everyone except Elle is invited to.

Elle cries to me that she feels extremely isolated and doesn’t know how to regain Liz’s trust. I tell her, “I told you there would be consequences to your actions, and there’s nothing I can do to fix that.” She gets mad at me for not supporting her relationship and her happiness. She says I must not care about her because I still hang out with the gang. So, AITA?

