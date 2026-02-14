Woman Was Dealing With An Entitled Caller Who Was Recording, Intimidating, And Yelling At Her, But She Stayed Calm And Professional

Customer service jobs often require patience and composure.

The following story involves a woman dealing with an entitled caller trying to intimidate her.

Her patience was tested, but she stayed professional while shutting down the nonsense.

Read the full story below for all the details.

“What, So They Can Tell Me the Exact Same Thing?” Yes, exactly, ma’am. You brought up my manager to intimidate me. So I am offering them to you. That’s why I told you, “Yes, they will most likely tell you the same thing.” I don’t know why that shocked you.

This woman responded calmly to the irate customer.

Nice try with the, “This call is being recorded, by the way.” You seem shocked I replied with, “Yes, all of our calls are recorded for quality assurance.” You didn’t need to specify, “No, what I meant was I’m recording it.” It’s painfully obvious what you meant.

The customer didn’t scare her.

Really, if my metrics don’t scare me, how are you going to? The company that made all these policies isn’t going to change them because you or I said anything. So stop yelling at me. But I get it. You’re greedy and entitled. Get lost.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares an interesting point.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

This one shares what they were instructed to do.

Finally, isn’t she special, asks this one.

Spoiler: Even if you shout louder, the rules won’t change.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.