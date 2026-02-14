February 14, 2026 at 6:55 pm

Woman Was Dealing With An Entitled Caller Who Was Recording, Intimidating, And Yelling At Her, But She Stayed Calm And Professional

by Heide Lazaro

Irate woman talking to someone on the phone

Pexels/Reddit

Customer service jobs often require patience and composure.

The following story involves a woman dealing with an entitled caller trying to intimidate her.

Her patience was tested, but she stayed professional while shutting down the nonsense.

Read the full story below for all the details.

“What, So They Can Tell Me the Exact Same Thing?”

Yes, exactly, ma’am. You brought up my manager to intimidate me.

So I am offering them to you.

That’s why I told you, “Yes, they will most likely tell you the same thing.”

I don’t know why that shocked you.

This woman responded calmly to the irate customer.

Nice try with the, “This call is being recorded, by the way.”

You seem shocked I replied with, “Yes, all of our calls are recorded for quality assurance.”

You didn’t need to specify, “No, what I meant was I’m recording it.”

It’s painfully obvious what you meant.

The customer didn’t scare her.

Really, if my metrics don’t scare me, how are you going to?

The company that made all these policies isn’t going to change them because you or I said anything.

So stop yelling at me.

But I get it. You’re greedy and entitled. Get lost.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares an interesting point.

Screenshot 2026 01 20 at 4.25.34 PM Woman Was Dealing With An Entitled Caller Who Was Recording, Intimidating, And Yelling At Her, But She Stayed Calm And Professional

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

Screenshot 2026 01 20 at 4.26.32 PM Woman Was Dealing With An Entitled Caller Who Was Recording, Intimidating, And Yelling At Her, But She Stayed Calm And Professional

This one shares what they were instructed to do.

Screenshot 2026 01 20 at 4.27.04 PM Woman Was Dealing With An Entitled Caller Who Was Recording, Intimidating, And Yelling At Her, But She Stayed Calm And Professional

Finally, isn’t she special, asks this one.

Screenshot 2026 01 20 at 4.27.52 PM Woman Was Dealing With An Entitled Caller Who Was Recording, Intimidating, And Yelling At Her, But She Stayed Calm And Professional

Spoiler: Even if you shout louder, the rules won’t change.

