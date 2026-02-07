Woman Was Discussing Her Medication With A Pharmacist, So A Nosy Stranger Who Was Interrupting Her Got Shut Down Fast

Pharmacy lines may move slowly, but personal boundaries still exist.

One woman was just trying to pick up her medication when a stranger decided to linger and give his unsolicited advice.

So when she finally told him to buzz off, it didn’t go well.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling pharmacy customer to mind his own business? A guy queuing in front of me got his medicine and, in my opinion, should have left at that point. But no — he waited around like he wanted to strike up a friendship right there. Then I got called up to talk about my meds with the pharmacist.

This guy continued to not take the hint.

This customer listened in, interrupted, and started giving his advice on the medication I was getting, like he’d tried it before. Part of me thought this was a private conversation. I would never think of getting involved in another person sorting their meds out. Another part of me could see how maybe he was trying to be helpful — but why? I had the pharmacist.

So when she finally spoke up, he didn’t take it well.

So I told him no one asked him anything and that it was none of his business. He went ballistic. I just wanted to gather my pills in peace.

Sounds like this guy isn’t the most self-aware guy.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks the pharmacist should have done more to shut this behavior down.

This user agrees the pharmacy has a responsibility to help protect patient privacy.

Medical privacy really isn’t something to mess around with.

Pharmacies usually have signage that lets customers know to stand back until it’s their turn.

The only prescription this guy needs is one for minding his own business.

