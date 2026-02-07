Woman Was Napping On A Plane, But When She Woke Up With A Cat Sitting On Her Lap, She Called Out The Owner And Asked For A New Seat

I love cats and they can’t do much wrong in my eyes, but I understand that not everyone feels the same way.

In today’s story, a woman is trying to understand if she’s in the wrong for complaining when the person next to her on a plane let their cat sit on her lap while she was asleep.

Was she rude to complain?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA Cat on me during a flight Recently, I took a cross country trip for the holidays, went to visit family. I took my seat, said pleasantries to the person next to me and sat down. I popped in my AirPods, listen to music and fell asleep. While I was asleep, the person next to me took out their cat from its carrier. How I woke up was the cat was on my lap.

She was shocked.

I’m not a cat person, and I didn’t even know they had a cat. The owner immediately grabbed it, I was in shock. I just asked what are you doing? She apologized and said that she was just checking on her cat.

She let her know how she felt about it.

I told her it’s so rude to pull your pet out. She said she didn’t think it was a big deal. I told her now I’ve got gross cat hair on me. She reiterated that she apologized and said no need to be an ******* about it. I got up and went to find a flight attendant. I did ask for a new seat and was granted one after explaining the situation. She did get a talking too, from the flight attendant. AITA?

She had a natural reaction to a rude situation.

Whether you’re a cat person or not, we can all agree you shouldn’t assume other people are.

