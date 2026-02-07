February 7, 2026 at 2:22 am

Woman Was Napping On A Plane, But When She Woke Up With A Cat Sitting On Her Lap, She Called Out The Owner And Asked For A New Seat

by Mila Cardozo

Cat looking through plane window

Unsplash/Reddit

I love cats and they can’t do much wrong in my eyes, but I understand that not everyone feels the same way.

In today’s story, a woman is trying to understand if she’s in the wrong for complaining when the person next to her on a plane let their cat sit on her lap while she was asleep.

Was she rude to complain?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA Cat on me during a flight

Recently, I took a cross country trip for the holidays, went to visit family.

I took my seat, said pleasantries to the person next to me and sat down. I popped in my AirPods, listen to music and fell asleep.

While I was asleep, the person next to me took out their cat from its carrier.

How I woke up was the cat was on my lap.

She was shocked.

I’m not a cat person, and I didn’t even know they had a cat.

The owner immediately grabbed it, I was in shock.

I just asked what are you doing?

She apologized and said that she was just checking on her cat.

She let her know how she felt about it.

I told her it’s so rude to pull your pet out. She said she didn’t think it was a big deal.

I told her now I’ve got gross cat hair on me.

She reiterated that she apologized and said no need to be an ******* about it.

I got up and went to find a flight attendant. I did ask for a new seat and was granted one after explaining the situation.

She did get a talking too, from the flight attendant.

AITA?

She had a natural reaction to a rude situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It could’ve been super dangerous.

Screenshot 1 1b4d04 Woman Was Napping On A Plane, But When She Woke Up With A Cat Sitting On Her Lap, She Called Out The Owner And Asked For A New Seat

That was reckless.

Screenshot 2 5a3bf4 Woman Was Napping On A Plane, But When She Woke Up With A Cat Sitting On Her Lap, She Called Out The Owner And Asked For A New Seat

More food for thought.

Screenshot 3 4d753a Woman Was Napping On A Plane, But When She Woke Up With A Cat Sitting On Her Lap, She Called Out The Owner And Asked For A New Seat

Yes, please!

Screenshot 4 a07c92 Woman Was Napping On A Plane, But When She Woke Up With A Cat Sitting On Her Lap, She Called Out The Owner And Asked For A New Seat

Another reader shares their opinion…

Screenshot 5 1aef1e Woman Was Napping On A Plane, But When She Woke Up With A Cat Sitting On Her Lap, She Called Out The Owner And Asked For A New Seat

This person feels differently.

Screenshot 6 663a10 Woman Was Napping On A Plane, But When She Woke Up With A Cat Sitting On Her Lap, She Called Out The Owner And Asked For A New Seat

Whether you’re a cat person or not, we can all agree you shouldn’t assume other people are.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter