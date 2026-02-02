Woman Was Shopping For Socks When A Stranger Mistook Her For An Employee, And She Received A Glare When She Revealed She Didn’t Work There

Holiday shopping can bring unexpected interactions with strangers.

In this story, a woman was simply buying socks in a department store.

An elderly customer mistook her for an employee.

When she told her she didn’t work there, the customer didn’t take it well.

She got MAD I wouldn’t work for her I was shopping in a department store. I was literally only there to buy a pair of socks before class. I happened to be standing near some smaller items. They were likely marketed as “stocking stuffers” or other holiday things.

This woman was approached by an elderly customer who mistook her for an employee.

A woman who looked to be about 68 or so walks over and sees the floam kit near me. She goes, “Oh, I don’t like those. They get all sticky on my hands. I’m looking for a toy for my grandson.” I politely look at her and say, “Oh, I don’t work here.” The glare this woman gave me.

The elderly woman was obviously upset.

I’m not sure if she was upset that I wasn’t working there. Or if she was upset that I didn’t go out of my way to be her personal shopper. As I had responsibilities and commitments.

She approached another customer and started another “small talk.”

She then walks over to another random person dressed in black, the store uniform. And gives the exact same speech. It wasn’t just “Oh, making small talk.” The lady was looking for an employee and got mad.

Not everyone wearing a black shirt is an employee, especially if it’s just a shopper minding their own business.

