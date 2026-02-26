Woman Was Trying To Enjoy Her Vacation, But Her Boyfriend And His Best Friend Wouldn’t Stop Bickering And Bothering Her

Going on vacation with friends can be a lot of fun.

But as close proximity over an extended time period can bring out personality clashes, it can also be… problematic.

This is what the woman in this story discovered when she travelled with her boyfriend and his best friend.

The trip was full of disagreements – and she was at the helm of zero of them.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for going MIA during a trip with my boyfriend and his best friend because I couldn’t handle their bickering? I am a 24-year-old woman, and I’m on a trip to a foreign country with my boyfriend and his best friend (both male, 26). His best friend is a great amazing guy and I get along with him great. They’ve been best pals since forever and they normally get on great – they’re like brothers. The issue is that on this trip they’ve been arguing nonstop, over the most basic things – like the hotel we picked, over bus routes/walking routes, over using the chargers. It’s so childish and petty. It only subsides when I get in between them and mediate, but it’s a bit too much for me.

Yesterday morning, they brought up an argument from yesterday over us missing a bus and I just couldn’t deal with it anymore. I texted them both that I’m going spend the day on my own and then put the conversation on mute. I had the best day of the trip so far, explored museums by myself, at my own pace, and was able to relax. Later I checked my phone and saw a ton of missed calls and messages. They were freaking out and worried about me, and said I shouldn’t have just gone AWOL in a foreign country on my own.

I told them I really couldn’t handle their stupid childish bickering anymore – except now it seemed like they were getting along and were both teamed up against me. It seems this is what it finally took to get them to get along and be friends again. But now I feel really bad cause I clearly made them both super worried and anxious, pretty much ruined their day while I was out relaxing. I can tell they both really care about me a lot and I wish I could do anything to just make them drop the stupid schoolyard behaviour, cause when they are best friends they are really sweet. But I clearly upset them both and made them worried, and now I feel like the bad guy. AITA?

It’s easy to see why this woman needed some time apart – after all, she thought she was going on vacation with two adult men, and somehow she ended up having to act like their mom through their constant disagreements.

It’s also understandable that they were concerned about her – if, that is, her departure came entirely out of the blue.

Best case scenario? If she’d made them aware of her frustration with their disagreements from the off, they would’ve seen it coming. But should she really have to?

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed she did nothing wrong – but could’ve communicated better.

But others thought that she was more than clear, and they should’ve respected that.

Meanwhile, a man chimed in with his perspective.

Their bickering was clearly a problem for her – and was not a normal part of their relationship.

So it’s no wonder that she needed time away, and a bit of worry seems to have brought them together too.

Perhaps they’ll take a lesson from this.

