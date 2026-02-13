February 12, 2026 at 7:55 pm

Woman Went To Vote Early And Wanted An “I Voted” Sticker, So She Confidently Asked One From A Random Lady She Thought Was A Poll Worker

by Heide Lazaro

Voting is a civic duty that comes with small, sometimes funny moments.

The following story involves a woman who cast her vote early in the precinct.

She wanted to get a sticker after voting, so she politely asked the woman in the room.

I was the one this time

I went for early voting today.

After submitting my ballot, I was just going to leave.

I was kind of debating if I wanted an “I Voted” sticker.

As I usually get them if available.

This woman saw there were a bunch of stickers on the table.

The table was right next to the machine, and there were a bunch of stickers there.

There were two people standing at the edge.

One hunched over writing something, the other standing, seeming to give direction (or just talking).

I didn’t get very far when I paused and turned around near the table.

She asked the woman if she could have a sticker.

Me: Excuse me, can I have an “I Voted” sticker, please?

Woman: Oh, I’m not a poll worker.

Me: Oh! I’m so sorry!

Woman: They seem to be just on the table. I’m sure you can just take one.

Me: Yeah, I guess so. Thank you though.

She grabbed one and walked out.

I grabbed one of the stickers on the table and walked out.

I know it isn’t exciting or funny like others.

But I thought I’d still share.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s a sweet remark from this user.

Yes, indeed.

This one says it’s understandable.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, another kind comment over here.

For the love of stickers, she made a quick judgment. Lol.

