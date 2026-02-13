Woman Went To Vote Early And Wanted An “I Voted” Sticker, So She Confidently Asked One From A Random Lady She Thought Was A Poll Worker
Voting is a civic duty that comes with small, sometimes funny moments.
The following story involves a woman who cast her vote early in the precinct.
She wanted to get a sticker after voting, so she politely asked the woman in the room.
I was the one this time
I went for early voting today.
After submitting my ballot, I was just going to leave.
I was kind of debating if I wanted an “I Voted” sticker.
As I usually get them if available.
This woman saw there were a bunch of stickers on the table.
The table was right next to the machine, and there were a bunch of stickers there.
There were two people standing at the edge.
One hunched over writing something, the other standing, seeming to give direction (or just talking).
I didn’t get very far when I paused and turned around near the table.
She asked the woman if she could have a sticker.
Me: Excuse me, can I have an “I Voted” sticker, please?
Woman: Oh, I’m not a poll worker.
Me: Oh! I’m so sorry!
Woman: They seem to be just on the table. I’m sure you can just take one.
Me: Yeah, I guess so. Thank you though.
She grabbed one and walked out.
I grabbed one of the stickers on the table and walked out.
I know it isn’t exciting or funny like others.
But I thought I’d still share.
