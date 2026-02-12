Woman Witnessed Her Husband Request A One Dollar Raise And Get Denied, And Then She Saw The Dealership Lose Workers And Money Because Of This

Hard work and loyalty deserve recognition and a raise.

In this story, a woman watched her husband work as a lube tech at a dealership with promises of growth that never came.

He worked hard and spent long hours in the company.

But when he finally asked for a raise, his boss denied his request.

This will live rent free in my head forever and makes me giddy when I think about it. My husband started working at a dealership in 2019 as a lube tech. They promised to get him certified in many things. Eventually, he would make his way up to a master mechanic.

After 3 years of no promotions, raises, or certifications, he asked for a small raise. He worked 55 hours every week. He worked every single Saturday forever. He deserved a raise, especially with crazy inflation. He asked for an extra $50 per week. That was less than $1 per hour.

His boss laughed. He said no. My husband was able to find a job that paid $5 per hour more within a week. He turned in his notice. His boss was dumbfounded. He was upset. He still did not offer a raise. He just begged him to stay because, “No one wants to work. It’s hard to hire right now.”

He stayed friends with his coworker, the other lube tech. They were finally able to hire someone. The new hire was paid $4 per hour more than my husband was making. The coworker also got a $4 per hour raise to match the new hire’s pay. Otherwise, he would have left, too. They lost so much money by denying less than a $1 per hour raise. They can shove it up their bottoms.

Turns out saving a dollar an hour can cost way more than anyone planned.

