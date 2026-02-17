Woman Writes Personal Notes And Puts Them Inside Her Kid’s Lunchboxes, But Now Her Husband Wants Her To Add His Name To Them

Leaving notes on lunchboxes is a small, sweet and fairly easy way to show your kids how much you love them.

But what would you do if your partner asked you to just add their name to it? Would you be okay with them taking credit for your words?

A mom told her husband no, but since he was upset, she wants to know if she’s in the wrong.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not letting my husband sign my note? My husband and I take turns making lunches for our daughter. Occasionally I include a little note in the lunchbox with something like: “Can’t wait to keep reading X book tonight!” or “Looking forward to hanging out with you at the water park on Saturday!” plus the “love you/proud of you” stuff.

Her husband felt jealous.

My husband didn’t know I did this, and saw me doing it the other day. He asked if I could sign the note from both Mama and Papa. I told him no, this was my personal note, but he could write one if he wanted.

She made it even easier for him, but he wasn’t happy.

I even gave him a small piece of paper if he wanted to write a note. He refused, got super mad and compared it to me not letting him sign a birthday card for our daughter, or saying a Christmas gift was just from me (not both of us). I think it’s different. AITA?

