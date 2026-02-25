Woman’s Sister And Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Co-Sign On A Car Loan For A New Vehicle, But Since He Is Planning To File For Bankruptcy, She Doesn’t Want To Help Them

Have you ever helped a friend or a family member financially?

It feels nice to lend a hand, but it can also cause anxiety, especially if the person isn’t the best with money.

In today’s story, a woman is considering co-signing a car loan for her sister and her boyfriend, but since he is planning to file for bankruptcy, she’s afraid she’ll have to leave them to fend for themselves.

Is she being heartless?

See how things played out.

AITAH for refusing to co sign on a car loan for my sister and her boyfriend? My sister recently asked me to co sign on a vehicle loan for her. She lives in Florida with her boyfriend and they have a young son together. Both of them have very poor credit. Her boyfriend is planning to file for bankruptcy soon.

They were looking at getting a 2025 or 2026 vehicle, possibly a Mustang truck, and she called me because the interest rates they were being quoted were extremely high. During our conversation, she also mentioned that she relies heavily on Klarna and Afterpay for many of her purchases, which raised concerns for me about their overall financial stability. From what I understand they are not able to get approved unless I co sign. I live out of state and would have no control over the vehicle, insurance, or whether payments are made on time.

If payments are missed or if the car is repossessed it would directly impact my credit. I am also worried that if her boyfriend files for bankruptcy the responsibility for the loan would fall entirely on me. I care about my sister and her child, but this feels like an extremely high financial risk, especially for a brand new car that does not seem necessary right now. I told her I am not comfortable co signing and she sounded disappointed. Now I feel guilty and am wondering if I am being selfish or overly cautious. AITA?

