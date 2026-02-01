Woman’s Sister-in-law Announced Her Pregnancy During Her Birthday Party, And No One Understood Why She Didn’t Sound So Excited About The News

Managing expectations with reality is always hard.

AITA for not being excited for my SIL pregnancy announcement? Last week, my family had a joint birthday celebration for me (33F) and my brother-in-law (25M). This is typical for all family birthdays. It was hosted at my house, where my in-laws have been living with my husband and me for the past 2.5 years while they look for a home. 5 minutes after everyone arrived, my MIL said, “Okay, let’s eat,” so I went into the kitchen to make my plate. At the same time, my sister stepped into the laundry room to sign a birthday card. While I was still in the kitchen, I heard my SIL say, “Mom and Dad need to open this together.”

It was a big deal.

I didn’t know what she was referring to, so I stayed in the kitchen. Then I heard my MIL say, “Oh my God, is this real?” My sister came back and asked what was going on, and I said I thought my SIL had just announced she’s pregnant. Because we weren’t in the room when it happened, my sister and I stayed in the kitchen for a moment. My MIL then came into the kitchen and showed me the box. I said something along the lines of, “Yeah, I heard.”

She didn’t show any excitement.

I then went into the living room and asked my BIL a few polite questions about their plans, (SIL was in the kitchen getting lunch) and the celebration continued. About an hour and a half later, my SIL suddenly started crying and said she wanted to leave. I overheard my MIL say, “That’s just how some people are.” After they left, my MIL came back in and I asked what had happened. She told me my SIL was upset because she felt no one seemed excited about the pregnancy.

It wasn’t the ideal moment for the announcement.

I explained that I wasn’t in the room when it was announced, that the announcement was framed as a gift for my MIL and FIL, and that this was supposed to be a birthday celebration. I mentioned that announcing a pregnancy at someone else’s birthday was common etiquette to not do. MIL said it was also BIL birthday celebration so it was fine. MIL said there wasn’t anything selfish about it and I should have been more excited. BIL (21M) agreed with her and asked what else they were supposed to do. I said they could have chosen any other day to announce. Christmas Eve was three days away.

They didn’t even agree to disagree.

My MIL responded that my SIL couldn’t wait because there was deli meat being served at the party (SIL ended up eating some anyway after heating it up). Since then, we haven’t spoken, and my in-laws decided to spend Christmas at my SIL’s house instead. Everyone I have told about the situation has agreed with me however I need some outside opinions due to these reactions from them. AITA?

Christmas would be ideal. But (hot take), I’d be okay with someone announcing a pregnancy at a joint birthday. It will probably only happen once, too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

This person thinks everyone is in the wrong (and I agree).

Food for thought.

Yup.

Another reader shares their opinion.

Probably a good idea.

It seems that spending too much time together is already creating issues.

They need to live separately.

