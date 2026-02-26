Woman’s Uncle Is Her Landlord, And When She Tells Him The Truth About Her Roommate, Her Roommate Retaliates By Getting Her Kicked Out

Imagine renting a house from your uncle with your brother. If you didn’t follow the house rules and got kicked out because of it, would you consider that fair or unfair? Would it matter if your brother also didn’t follow the house rules but didn’t get kicked out?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She realizes she messed but also thinks it’s unfair that her uncle is kicking her out.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for thinking my landlord (uncle) is unfair for kicking me out for having my boyfriend over? I (22F) and my brother (19M) rent a house from our uncle. It’s just the two of us on the lease. Our uncle does NOT live with us. The same day we signed the lease, our uncle told us that another woman would be living with us “to keep an eye on us.” This was not discussed beforehand. She moved some stuff in but never actually slept there. Eventually, her daughter started living there instead, without my uncle knowing. As far as he knows, the original woman lived there the whole time.

She sounds like a really annoying roommate.

While the daughter lived there, she constantly ate the food my brother and I bought with our own money and my EBT. She never bought groceries and kept eating our food even after we told her not to. Sometimes the mother would come over and eat our food too. A few weeks later, my uncle told me he was kicking the woman out because she couldn’t pay rent. After that, I told him the truth about how her daughter had been living there instead. I didn’t say anything until I knew they were already getting kicked out.

The woman retaliated.

When we moved in, my uncle said we were NOT allowed to have friends over, no boyfriends or girlfriends. I admit I broke that rule and had my boyfriend over sometimes. The woman living there knew and didn’t care at all, she actually liked him. My brother also had his girlfriend over. After the woman and her daughter were kicked out, they told my uncle that I had my boyfriend over. They did NOT mention my brother having his girlfriend over. Now my uncle is kicking me out too, but not my brother.

She thinks it’s unfair.

I know I technically broke a rule, but it feels unfair that only I’m being punished, especially since we’re both adults paying rent. My uncle’s reasoning is that he doesn’t believe in intimacy before marriage, which is his religious belief, not mine. I don’t really have anywhere else to go except renting a room or moving in with my boyfriend, but we’ve only been dating 10 months and I don’t feel ready for that.

She wonders if she’s overreacting.

My brother is basically my only close family member and friend, and it hurts that I’m being forced out while he gets to stay. I feel sad, betrayed, and confused. I know I messed up, but this whole situation feels unreasonable and targeted. So… AITA for thinking this is unfair and overreacting?

I mean, if she wants it to be fair, she can tattle on her brother and get him kicked out too. Then they can find another place to rent together. It’s kind of too bad she tattled in the first place since the uncle was kicking the tenant out anyway.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think her uncle can really kick her out.

She could’ve lied.

Here’s another suggestion.

Eviction is a long process.

Her uncle can’t really follow through with his threat.

