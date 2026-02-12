Working Mom Has Thrived Under Her Company’s Flexible Working Policy, But A New Boss Changes Everything And Now She Might Have To Quit

During the pandemic, we all got used to working from home.

Some people hated it and the lack of physical contact and communication with people in the office.

But for others – introverts, those with health conditions, people with kids, and others with long commutes – the new way of working was a miracle, giving them the time and space to thrive again.

Many businesses have continued with remote or hybrid working, given the incredible amount of money it saves them.

But others have a different approach – and unfortunately for the mom in this story, her company is one of the latter.

RTO is forcing me out of my job… An upcoming full return to office policy will be forcing me out of my job. I’ve worked in my position for three years. One and a half years was fully in-office, then I had a baby and moved to hybrid with approval from my department head. I recognize that I was fortunate enough to be able to do that. I was expecting to return to office full time after my pregnancy, but astronomical childcare costs prevented me from doing so. Currently, my husband and I are able to pay for two days a week at $375 a week. It’s been doable and we have been able to be tentatively stable with our finances. I currently go in office three days a week (my husband stays at home with baby on Fridays).

However, a new “head honcho” is coming in next month and has broadly declared that all employees return to office full time unless they have approved medical documentation. This will be financially devastating for us. My car recently died (transmission) so we are forced to get a different car. Even searching for the best option for used cars, I could only find one where my monthly payment is $360 more a month and that doesn’t even count the increase to my insurance. We cannot afford full time care for our baby and the additional expense of keeping my son in an after school program two more days a week. All told, with daycare, after school care, gas, the car payment and insurance I would be looking at an increase of at a MINIMUM $1,835 a month for a four week month. For a five week month, it would be an extra $2,425.00.

I can’t afford to quit my job but I can’t afford to work. It’s not like I have a bad job either. I am making a decent salary and so is my husband. We just cannot stomach such a sharp increase. So, I am currently looking for either a remote or hybrid position that is comparable to the salary I’m currently getting. I wouldn’t have minded going back to office full time once my baby is in school, but that’s still three and a half years away, and I doubt head honcho will be willing to wait that long.

I just feel so discouraged and anxious. I absolutely love my job and my coworkers and I really saw myself there for a long term career. The kicker is that my position is kind of niche in the sense that my experience here doesn’t necessarily translate into the corporate world well, so I would basically have to restart my career path. It’s so frustrating that my whole entire career and personal world is getting turned upside down based on one person’s decision.

What this woman is facing is really unfair.

The new boss is making a blanket decision without considering their employees’ circumstances, and how much might ride on that decree.

In reality, the boss is likely to lose more than just this one employee with the new policy.

She shouldn’t have been put in this position.

The new boss really isn’t making a good first impression, and in the long run that might be at his detriment.

Let’s hope that she is able to secure a new job, a remote one that will allow her to thrive while her new boss struggles without the employees that once kept the business afloat.

Good luck to her.

