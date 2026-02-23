February 23, 2026 at 2:48 am

‘You wouldn’t even know that it’s a protein drink.’ – Want To Get More Protein In Your Diet? Costco Has A Sparkling Water With 30 Grams Of Protein That People Love.

by Michael Levanduski

Costco protein drink

Shutterstock, TikTok

For many people, getting enough protein in their diet can be a challenge.

If that is the case for you, you need to see a video that shows a hot new product at Costco that could solve this problem forever.

The video begins in Costco, and the creator says, “There’s a sparkling water at Costco with 30 grams of protein in it.”

Wow, that is a lot of protein, and if you look on the box, only 130 calories and less than one carb.

costco protein water

TikTok/costcohotfinds

The video goes on, “This is a blue raspberry lemonade flavor and the Costco box has 15 12oz cans.”

In the video, you can see that it costs about $29, so each can is less than $2, which isn’t bad for so much protein.

That actually sounds like it would taste pretty good.

Costco protein water

TikTok/costcohotfinds

Then she says, “I picked it up, and it’s actually really good. You wouldn’t even know that it’s a protein drink.”

For those who are trying to add protein to their diet, this might be a great option. Of course, it won’t be for everyone, but it is nice to have as an option.

Protein water

TikTok/costcohotfinds

Usually, protein drinks come as shakes, which are almost always much higher in calories and carbs, which many people are trying to avoid.

Check out the full video below and see if this is something you would try.

@costcohotfinds

Protein water at Costco! #costco

♬ original sound – CostcoHotFinds

The people in the comments don’t seem to be big fans of this idea.

This person wonders why they add protein to everything.

Comment 1 1 You wouldnt even know that its a protein drink. Want To Get More Protein In Your Diet? Costco Has A Sparkling Water With 30 Grams Of Protein That People Love.

This commenter thinks that is too many calories, but it really isn’t.

Comment 2 1 You wouldnt even know that its a protein drink. Want To Get More Protein In Your Diet? Costco Has A Sparkling Water With 30 Grams Of Protein That People Love.

Oh, is the protein in this drink low-quality and hard to absorb?

Comment 3 1 You wouldnt even know that its a protein drink. Want To Get More Protein In Your Diet? Costco Has A Sparkling Water With 30 Grams Of Protein That People Love.

Now that is an easy way to get some extra protein.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter