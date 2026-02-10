Young Dad Is Stuck In A Situation Where He Can’t Look For An Apartment Bigger Than 1-Bedroom, But He Needs A 2-Bedroom In Order To See His Daughter

Imagine having a friend whose son is in a difficult situation where he has to find a bigger apartment in order for his daughter to be allowed to stay with him. If you knew an easy way to solve the problem, would you insist that the young man take your advice, or would you stay out of it?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and thankfully the young man’s mom talks him into listening to the advice.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Forbid me to have a bigger apartment so that my daughter can visit me The thing is about 13 years ago. I’ve always worked a lot in the social field. That’s how I got the following story with the son of a friend of mine. He was in the process of getting his life under control (own apartment again, registered at the Jobcenter, Abendrealschule in the morning, …). His main problem was his ex-girlfriend, together they had a daughter. In order to be able to have his daughter with him at the weekend, the Jugendamt asked for another room in his apartment – the Jobcenter refused the larger apartment since he lives alone.

In the normal way, he would never have gotten the larger apartment approved, or only after a long struggle. He probably would have gotten into trouble with the Jugendamt, since he wasn’t trying to find a larger apartment. (that’s how authorities are) There is one crucial trick that makes the whole system work for you: Authority against Authority

That’s exactly what I suggested to him. In desperation he declined, with the usual phrases “It doesn’t work,” “It’s too complex,” etc. Luckily his mother was there too. She persuaded him to do so.

So I have given the framework of the letter: (simplified from memory) Dear Jugendamt, I am happy to accommodate the desire to take a larger apartment. Unfortunately, my case manager from the Jobcenter refused me the larger apartment. Best regards Son of Friend

After writing, I drove with him to the Jugendamt and saw how he had put in the letter, it was late at night. (The rest I only know from him.) The next morning he got a call from the Jobcenter that he could look for a bigger apartment. The letter of approval will come in the next few days. I would have loved to have attended the phone call from the Jugendamt to the Jobcenter.

