Young Professional Repeatedly Corrected A Coworker On His French Name, So When His Coworker Kept Calling Him A Nickname Instead, The Employee Considered Going To HR

Names carry identity, culture, and a basic level of respect.

So when a French employee named Michel joined an American workplace, most coworkers learned to pronounce his name correctly — except one senior colleague who insisted on calling him “Mitch” instead.

It started off as a mere annoyance, but this employee soon contemplated turning this matter of principle into a formal HR complaint.

WIBTA for going to HR about a coworker refusing to use my (foreign) name instead of an American one? I’m French, been working in an American company for a few months as part of my post-grad studies. My name’s Michel, pronounced the same as the American name Michelle. When I arrived in the US, I was worried to overstep boundaries, and I wasn’t confident in my English skills, so I let people speak over me a lot.

It was an uphill battle at first, but eventually Michel’s American colleagues caught on.

A few coworkers tripped over my name at first, but almost all of them learned the proper pronunciation quickly. All except John.

John was quite the different story.

John is a senior employee, I guess in his 60s, with a pretty bombastic and loud demeanor, the kind who will slap your back hard and laugh out loud at his own jokes. I’m not a fan of John. Especially since he decided that my name is “Mitch.” At first, I let it go because I thought John genuinely struggled to pronounce Michel.

But when John revealed he was perfectly capable of pronouncing it in a different context, Michel grew even more annoyed.

But after a couple months, I heard him mention Michelle Obama. I couldn’t believe it at first when he just pronounced my name perfectly.

John’s reasoning for repeatedly flubbing Michel’s name was even more frustrating.

I pointed it out excitedly, “This is my name! See, you can say it right!” But he countered with “It’s a woman’s name!” I said I don’t care, it’s my name, in my culture it’s not female, please pronounce it right. He essentially waved it off with “Sure thing, Mitch, hahaha!”

Eventually, Michel was done putting up with the disrespect.

Since then, as I grew bolder and more confident in this new environment, I have asked him a couple more times to call me Michel, not Mitch. Both times, he deflected my request and kept calling me Mitch. I sent him a formal mail asking him to please call me by my actual name, but that mail went unanswered.

He knows it might not seem like a big deal for some people, but to him, it is.

It’s not the end of the world that John calls me Mitch, but it grates on my nerves a bit more every time, especially since he’s the only one to refuse to use my actual name — and because he apparently tries to unilaterally “protect” me from being called what he deems a female name(?)

He wonders if going to HR is the next logical step.

I am thinking about complaining to HR and force John to take the issue seriously by going through people whose requests he can’t just ignore to their faces. At the same time, I am afraid to appear like a petty, belligerent ah if I do over a “mere” mispronunciation of my name. WIBTA?

He wasn’t asking for anything crazy here — just basic respect.

