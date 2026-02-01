Young Woman Confronted Her Brother After Making A Mess In The Bathroom, But He Made A Lame Excuse And Insisted It Was Her Job To Clean It Up

Shared spaces can cause major sibling conflicts.

In this story, a young woman got into an argument with her younger brother after he made a mess in their shared bathroom.

She asked him to clean it up, but he made a lame excuse and insisted it was her responsibility.

AITA for telling my brother to clean up his own mess? My (18F) brother (15M) refuses to clean up after himself. For context, we share a full bathroom. This includes a toilet, shower, bath, and sink all in one room. Our bedrooms are each about a metre away from the bathroom.

Tonight, I walked into the bathroom. I attempted to shut the door. My brother dashed out of his bedroom. He said he needed to grab his water bottle. The water bottle was in the bathroom. I am not privy to the reasons why. I let him into the bathroom to grab the bottle.

When he grabbed it, he knocked down a portable travel mirror. The mirror had batteries in it. It had four AA batteries. All of the batteries and a piece of the mirror went flying onto the floor. This in itself is fine. I understand that people make mistakes. I did not mind. He also apologised.

But then, he started walking back to his bedroom. So I said, “Are you going to pick this up?” He replied something along the lines of, “You’re closer to it.” He said, “So it’s your job to clean it up?”

I was standing there dumbfounded. I thought, what sort of excuse is that? Anyways, I immediately told him off. I said it does not matter that I am closer. He was the one that made the mess, not me. He then went into his bedroom. He shut the door.

So I followed and opened it. I basically repeated myself. Then, he said some BS. He said it is equivalent to when I use a plate, cup, or bowl. He said I place it on the sink and do not clean it up. He said then one of our parents does. It is important to note that the dishes are a shared household duty. I do a lot of the dishes. He does exactly zero percent of the time.

Anyways, I told him that is not even remotely equivalent. There is a mutual understanding that dishes are a shared duty. He then removed me from the room. He shut and locked his door. I then told him this makes no sense.

I was talking through the door. I told him he is obviously being a bad person. I said he is being disrespectful to me. I am not his slave. So, am I the jerk?

Apparently, “You’re closer” isn’t an officially recognized cleaning policy. Lol.

