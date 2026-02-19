Young Woman Spent Years Building Up Her Savings, So When Her Older Sibling Expected A Handout And Got Told No, The Whole Family Turned On Her

Sometimes the true price of having a robust savings account is everyone around you feeling entitled to a cut.

One woman tried to protect the money she worked so hard to earn, but she was constantly pressured by her irresponsible older sister to give it up.

So when her parents started piling on with the guilt trips, she wasn’t sure how much more she could take.

AITA for not giving my sister money I’ve been saving, even though she already told our parents I would? I’m 24F and still living at home. I’ve been saving money for a few years so I can eventually move out.

I don’t make a lot, so it’s been slow and I’ve had to say no to a lot of things to build it up. My family knows I’m careful with money.

My sister is 29 and has been having money problems for a while. She quit her job last year and has been picking up random work here and there, but nothing consistent.

A few days ago she came to me saying she needed help paying some bills. I told her I didn’t really have money to spare.

She then said she already told our parents that I’d help her. I was honestly caught off guard.

When I said no again, she got upset and said I’m the only one with savings and that I can “always save again later.” Now my parents keep bringing it up.

They aren’t forcing me, but they keep saying things like I’m young, my sister is stressed, and family should support each other. The house has been awkward since then and my sister barely talks to me.

I feel bad because she’s struggling, but I also feel like she assumed she was entitled to my money and didn’t respect the effort it took me to save it. AITA for saying no?

