Younger Brother Complains To His Parents That His Sister Has A Larger Room, And Now Their Mom Is Telling Her To Give Him The Room

The bedrooms in any house are going to be of different sizes and designs, which can make it so the kids living there fight over getting the biggest one.

What would you do if your younger brother was arguing that he should get the biggest room, but you already had it and didn’t want to switch?

That is what the older sister in this story is dealing with, and now her parents are arguing about who should get the room.

WIBTA if I refused to give my room to my little brother? So I (16f) and my little brother (12m) had an argument today.

It was my birthday last week (yay!) and so I got a bunch of new stuff for my room from my dad that I’d been asking for to just make my room a little more mine since it was looking a bit bland. We moved into this house a couple months ago.

Different size rooms are normal in a house.

So, my brother came in this morning because I wanted to show him everything I got, and then he started complaining about how my room is a lot better. Truth be told my room is arguably the best room in the house (sort of joking). I have a walk in closet, my own bathroom, my windows one of those ones you can sit on and it’s pretty spacious.

I love my room to bits because especially with all my new stuff it’s so me and everyone who comes over says they love it. My brother has a smaller room, but not at all like it’s insanely smaller.

It seems like she was given the master bedroom.

It just doesn’t have the things i just mentioned and doesn’t have level (like I have a mini set of stairs to my bed, his floor is flat which he also mentioned). He has made his room a mine craft theme so it’s also matched to him, and I think his room is really cute for a boy his age.

But he started complaining asking why I got the biggest room and how he wants to switch rooms. I kinda tried to laugh it off and I told him “it’s okay buddy just wait for my 18th and you can have it”.

This is a decision for the parents.

But then I saw he was genuinely angry and he kept telling me we needed to switch rooms and his friends make fun of him for having a smaller room. I asked why they even know what my room looks like because they haven’t been over. That made him angrier because he thought I was making fun of him so he went to my mom and complained.

How were the rooms decided upon originally?

My mom is saying she gets how he feels and I’m old enough to understand the mature thing to do is switch rooms. I was a little more short with my mom and I told her I’m not switching rooms. My dad agreed and said my mom doesn’t need to give in to his tantrums and he needs to learn what no means from her.

The parents should really get on the same page.

My mom argued that my dad doesn’t tell me no so my brother should get something for once. She told me to just think about it and I didn’t say anything because I was pretty mad by this point and didn’t want to say anything mean and then she got mad at me for not talking. My dad then turned to me and said, “go to YOUR room (while side eyeing my mom), I’ll talk to you soon.”

At least they are talking about it, I guess.

That happened a couple hours ago and I keep hearing my mom start the conversation up again to my dad and him telling her I shouldn’t have to switch rooms because my brother is having typical emotions boys his age might have about wanting things everyone else has. He said to me that tomorrow my brother will want some other thing and forget about it and mom dragging it for nothing. AITA?

No, it would be completely normal for both kids to want the nicer room, but they both can’t have it. For whatever reason, she got it originally, and she can have it till she moves out, like she said. After all, if he gets it, she would have the exact same arguments for why she should get it.

Mom really seems to favor the brother and it isn’t healthy.

