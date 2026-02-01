Younger Brother Told Him He Felt Like He An Acquaintance And Not A Brother, So He Told Him If That’s The Case, He Can Get His Belongings Out Of His House

When you have a big age gap between your siblings, you sometimes aren’t as close as you would like.

What would you do if you were always doing things for your little brother (who is an adult) but then he claims that you treat him as nothing more than an acquaintance?

That is what happened to the older brother in this story, so he told his little brother that if he is just an acquaintance, he needs to get his stuff out of his house and he isn’t invited to Christmas.

AITA for telling my brother that we can just be acquaintances? I (34 y/o male) told my brother (26 y/o male) that we can just be acquaintances if that’s what he really wants.

With a 9 year age difference and a lot of different situations, I ended up being pushed into a role where I was responsible for my brother in many ways. I even let him live with me for two years and with my wife and I for two more years after that.

He would only do the bare minimum (after being begged to) around the house and would expect us to put up with it (the only problems my wife and I had during our first two years of marriage were because of him). Our relationship was not good when we lived together.

When he moved out, our relationship did get better. It’s been 3 years but he still asks me for my Amazon prime, my Sam’s club account, streaming services, for my wife to sew his clothes, for him to come over and do laundry at our place, for us to keep some of his stuff at our house, and sometimes he’s even asked us to wash his clothes.

We have done all of these things though we do set boundaries because I have been taken advantage of before. I’ve been very clear that I just need communication. He ordered a bunch of pants through my business Sam’s account but when he went in person to return some of them, he was somehow able to get into my personal Sam’s account.

He then used the account to buy more stuff in store. He did charge it to his own card but at no point did he communicate with me. All I wanted was a heads up.

There was something weird that happened with my personal Sam’s account so when I went in to check it out, that’s when I saw that he had purchased stuff. After investigating, it became clear that he had to have impersonated me to get into my Sam’s account. I told him that he just needed to ask me or if I don’t respond in time, either text my wife (who will respond faster) and just let me know.

He then went off on me saying that I treat him like an acquaintance or coworker when I ask for him to ask me if he ends up doing something more than was agreed upon. After some more back and forth, I told him that if he really wants to be acquaintances, then he needs to get the stuff I’m holding for him out of my house, give me back my house key, and that he can’t come to our Christmas celebration because no acquaintance or coworkers have that kind of relationship.

So, AITA for agreeing to be acquaintance/coworkers? AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

