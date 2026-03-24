A Bride-To-Be Asked Her Friends To Get Quotes From Different Hairdressers For Her Upcoming Wedding, But Her Friend Doesn’t Feel Like Dealing With It

There are Bridezillas, and then there are women who are getting married who are just a bit too needy and too pushy.

The bride-to-be in this story seems to fall into the second category, but that doesn’t mean her friend who wrote about what’s going on isn’t annoyed with her.

Check out what she had to say.

WIBTA if I don’t help my friend find a hairdresser for her wedding? “My (28F) good friend Christine (also 28F) is getting married in 4 weeks, and has asked me to be a bridesmaid in her wedding along with another friend, and her sister as maid of honor. Prepping for the wedding has been fun so far, but some drama has cropped up about hair and makeup. Christine was initially planning to do her own hair and makeup, but at our (bridesmaids) urging, she’s now decided she does want a professional hair and makeup artist. I think it’s relevant to mention we encouraged this because she wants to wear an updo and she also doesn’t do her own makeup very often, and that she also made this decision after doing a trial run (with her sister’s help), which I think didn’t go to plan. She does not expect us to get our hair and makeup done professionally (unless we want to).

Here’s the problem…

The drama is that Christine has now asked us (bridesmaids) to find her a hairdresser and makeup artist – specifically, she’s asked us to find a selection of different hairdressers, confirm if they are available on the day of her wedding and able to come to the wedding location (which is not near a major city), and get quotes from each of them so she can compare options. AITA for thinking this is a bit much to request from bridesmaids, particularly with the wedding being only 4 weeks away?

She doesn’t want to deal with this.

And WIBTA if I told her (kindly, of course) that I’m happy to help her Google some options, but it’s her responsibility to communicate with her own vendors? I feel like we’ve already done a fair share of bridesmaid duties (we have planned her bachelorette night and will be paying for her portion of it; we paid for our own bridesmaids dresses; and on the wedding weekend we will be helping set up the venue, make place cards/table decor and helping make some sauces to accompany the catering).”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they all SUCK.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This person agreed.

And another individual had a lot to say.

She’s not crazy about putting in all the extra work for her friend’s wedding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.