A Customer Came Up And Demanded That He Price Match A Competitor’s Price From Months Ago, So He Declined And Told The Customer To Go Buy It From The Other Store

When you work at a grocery store, you can be certain that you will have customers coming in trying to get you to lower your price on certain products for one reason or another.

What would you do if the customer showed you a picture of a competitor store’s pricing on a specific product, but even their price was from a very dated photo?

That is what happened to the manager in this story, so he just refunded the guy his purchase and told him to go buy it at the other store.

“I found it cheaper online!” It was a quieter night, the busy rush was over and we only had a couple of hours before closing.

Hopefully they will be in and out quick.

Most of the shoppers at this time were the ‘late-night, best grab a few bits’ sort of crowd. Nothing too bothersome. That was until I had a casher ask me if I could check the price of a product. It was a huge multi-pack of Dr Pepper.

Ok, easy enough.

“Hey [me], could you just check the price of this…the customer is arguing it should be £12, but the till says it’s £15. He says he has a photo on the price.” I go to check the price of the product.

Ok, they were wrong, or maybe trying to scam for a cheaper price.

Nope! It’s not £12. In fact…there is not a single ticket for ANYTHING that is £12…on the whole aisle, let alone the same shelf! “No, it’s not £12, it’s 100% £15.” Cashier. “Ok, I’ll let him know.” A moment later.

Oh great, some people just can’t be satisfied.

“…Could you come down please? He’d like to speak to a manager. He’s got a…’picture’ on his phone he wants to show you.” I heard over the headset, in a beaten voice. I knew exactly the sort of customer I was going to be dealing with at that moment, and told the cashier I’d be down in a moment.

You have to be friendly.

When I got down there, the cashier pointed me to the customer. I put on the ol’ tired and true, retail smile. “Hello there, how can I help you?” I asked, mentally having readied myself for the coming conflict.

And of course, they will be rude.

The man, in his late 50s, possibly early 60s, didn’t say a word back to me. He didn’t even look me in the eye…instead he thrust his phone into my face. He held it there, arm straight and proud. As if he were Van Helsing, I were Dracula…and the phone he held out in front of him was a golden crucifix that would turn me to ash!

Well, the picture means nothing, so thanks.

…I looked at the image he showed me on his phone. A screen shot from a Facebook page, that was itself a screenshot from a Google search, showing a price for the same product…for the aforementioned £12…but at an entirely different supermarket….six months ago. I looked at the image he showed me proudly as if it were an image of God itself. And I knew, there was no point arguing with this person.

Please tell me that they aren’t going to give them the reduced price.

I have worked in retail well over a decade now. I have had these arguments before, with these same sorts of people…and I have come to realize two truths about such people… 1, They have time. I do not. They will argue, long after you easily point out their obvious mistake…they will still argue. For they are immune to logic, and are angered whenever you try to use it.

This is just encouraging these people to be obstinate.

Whereas, I have jobs that needs doing, staff that will want to go home on time. The longer I spend arguing with people like this, is longer I might have to ask people to stop after closing so we can finish what jobs need doing that night. 2, Something I learned much later. These people….they are honestly, lonely. They are tiresome, draining…no one wants to be around them.

This is no excuse for letting them get away with it.

Talking, complaining to you…the retailer worker…this might just be this person’s only in person social interaction. Oh, I’m sure they have plenty of Facebook friends who back up their believes and views, but no one in the real world ever wants to really deal with them. And so they pick stupid fights, just so they have a reason to talk to another human being for a longer period of time. ….and so, with all that in mind, as I looked at the ‘image’ he showed me, I sighed internally. and simply said.

Well, it is a good price.

“That’s a good price.” “I know!” He declared, the air of victory in his voice. “It’s cheaper! I’d have thought YOU would match it!”

This is a good way to handle that.

“Nope. We can’t. I can do you a refund though, as I see you’ve just bought the item already, I’ll refund you it, and you can go buy that one…would you be ok with that?” “Yes…I think I will have a refund. At THAT price!” He again, held his phone in front of my face, with the same outdated offer from another retailer. I glanced at it.

Yup, get him out of the store.

“Hm. If I were you, I’d get that offer. It’s better than what we charge.” I did his refund as quickly as possible. “Now…is there anything else I can help you with?” “Nope! I think I’m good. Thank you.” He said, as though he just won some imaginary war.

Nobody was sad to see him go.

I quickly nodded to him and left. He didn’t bother anymore staff after that, and shortly left the store. Again, younger me would have fought him on this. I’d have pointed out the date, the fact that it’s another store…I’d have gone back and forth with him….

Refund them and say goodbye.

….These days though, I feel I understand the benefit of simply getting such a person out the door as quickly as possible. I don’t want to feel as though I’ve ‘won’ anymore…I just want to get jobs done, and get my staff out on time so they can go home to their loved ones. After all, that’s what’s more important.

I thought he was going to give him a discount for a minute there, but he actually handled it well.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

They handled it well.

Now this would be funny.

Standing firm is the best option.

Sadly, this is true.

Of course they weren’t happy, they never are.

If you like the prices at the other store, just go there.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.