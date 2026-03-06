A Customer Got Tired Of Waiting For An Overseas Package, So They Filed To Get The Money Back With Their Bank

Things can get quite tricky when you order something to be shipped to your residence from overseas.

Packages get caught up in customs in various places and it can be a huge ordeal.

A customer who ordered a package from Australia ran into some complications and they decided to take it up with their bank.

AITA for filing a charge back with my bank? “A few months back I ordered something overseas (Australia to USA) and expected a delay with customs because of everything going on. Tracking info was sent immediately, but 30 days later, it still hadn’t been accepted by AusPost. I had paid extra for express international which was supposed to only be a few days in transit. I sent an email to the company asking what was going on with it and what options were at this point, and all they responded with was “oh its just stuck in US Customs, but we’ll refund your shipping for the inconvenience.” I again emailed asking how they knew it made it here, as tracking showed it wasn’t even accepted yet, and they ignored me.

Over the next 30 days I emailed 3 more times with zero response. At this point I started to get upset. It’s not a huge deal if something gets delayed, but I thought 30 days was more than enough to respond. I had asked for a refund or the item to be reshipped. Being that we are now 60 days in, and they weren’t responding, I called AusPost and they confirmed that the package had not been scanned into their system yet.

At this point I filed a charge back with my bank and a few days later I got an email from the company basically telling me what a piece of garbage I was for doing this to a small company during a pandemic, and that they hoped I enjoyed my stolen item. I checked tracking and sure enough, it had finally been shipped a few days prior, and they probably just got the reversal notice. Here’s the thing… They posted on their Instagram that a customer had stolen from them and had a screenshot of the charge back notice.

They called me impatient and annoying. Although they didn’t post my information, I was very upset and posted in response to explain that this was a 2 month saga, where they lied about shipping and weren’t responding to emails. People still sided with them. The majority said I was a jerk and that I needed to give them a break with everything going on. I feel like I have them a break waiting 2 months for an item they said would come in 3-7 days. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

