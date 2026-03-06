A Dad Didn’t Like The Cologne His Young Daughter Got Him For Christmas, So He Gave Her Back The Money She Spent On It From Her Piggy Bank

You gotta tread lightly when it comes to how you speak to children…especially when they’re your kids.

AITA for giving my daughter’s piggy bank money back? “My daughter (Ana, 6) got me some weird smelling cologne for Christmas and I couldn’t stand it. I asked my wife why she would even let our daughter buy this stuff and she said that since Ana had used her own piggy bank money, she had wanted to pick out the cologne on her own (so basically Ana went on Amazon, and randomly looked around until she saw a cologne picture that she liked and that could afford). My wife thought the whole thing was hilarious, but I didn’t really find it that funny. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciated it, but it stunk so I sent it back today. I was just not going to say anything, but when I came back inside, Ana asked me why I had went out without putting on the cologne.

And I told her, “Well, sweetie, Daddy didn’t really like it, so I sent it back, but I appreciate you getting me the gift, so here’s the money you spent on it (about $20) and extra (another $20)”. And then she got really sad and said, “You didn’t like it?” And I said, “No, but that’s okay because I’m just happy that you even thought about me enough to break your piggy bank and get me a present.” I don’t know what the heck is up with kids – they don’t listen! She ran and told my wife that I said I “didn’t like” her present”! I didn’t like it, but that’s not even what I said! My wife said I should apologize, but I said no, apologize for what? I don’t want her turning out spoiled.

This is a good lesson for her to learn. If she had listened to my wife when she was trying to help her pick out the cologne, then she wouldn’t have picked a cologne I didn’t like, and I wouldn’t have had to send it back. I think an apology is unnecessary and uncalled for. I gave Ana her money back (and extra on top of that) and I think we should just leave it at that. Right now, everyone is mad at me except the twins (but they’re babies). I was going to just go apologize to keep the peace, but the more I think about, I don’t think I did anything wrong that’s worth apologizing for. Did I?”

