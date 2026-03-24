March 24, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Dog Filed His Own Nails And He Got Really Excited About It

by Matthew Gilligan

dog filing its nails

TikTok/@wanderwithrescues

Who out there knew that dogs could file their own nails?

And did you know that some of them even like it?

This was all news to us until we saw the viral TikTok video that you’re about to lay your eyes on.

dog filing its nails

TikTok/@wanderwithrescues

The dog scratched his nails on a filing board and jumped up on down, getting more excited as the video progressed.

dog filing its nails

TikTok/@wanderwithrescues

The video’s text overlay reads, “Just my dog filing his nails, but it gets progressively more chaotic.”

The caption reads, “Never seen a dog so excited to get his nails done!”

You learn something new every day!

dog filing its nails

TikTok/@wanderwithrescues

Let’s take a look at the video.

@wanderwithrescues

Never seen a dog so excited to get his nails done! 😂 #dognails #dognailclipping #dogsoftiktok

♬ tower of memories – ivri

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.23.23 AM A Dog Filed His Own Nails And He Got Really Excited About It

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.23.31 AM A Dog Filed His Own Nails And He Got Really Excited About It

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.23.55 AM A Dog Filed His Own Nails And He Got Really Excited About It

This was the most exciting part of his day!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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