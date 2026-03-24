A Dog Filed His Own Nails And He Got Really Excited About It

Who out there knew that dogs could file their own nails?

And did you know that some of them even like it?

This was all news to us until we saw the viral TikTok video that you’re about to lay your eyes on.

The dog scratched his nails on a filing board and jumped up on down, getting more excited as the video progressed.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Just my dog filing his nails, but it gets progressively more chaotic.”

The caption reads, “Never seen a dog so excited to get his nails done!”

You learn something new every day!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This was the most exciting part of his day!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.