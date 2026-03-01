March 1, 2026 at 4:49 am

A Dog Got Excited When He Met His New Puppy Brother For The First Time

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@moose.mager

There’s nothing quite like introducing a new animal to your household when you already have pets…because you never really know how it’s gonna go!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed how their dog Mager reacted to meeting their new puppy, Moose.

TikTok/@moose.mager

The video shows a man holding the little puppy up in the air as he walked upstairs to introduce the two dogs to each other…

And Mager was pretty excited!

The man put Moose on the floor and let the two sniff each other.

TikTok/@moose.mager

Mager gave Moose a nice welcome to the family!

The video’s caption reads, “The day I met my best friend for life. Welcome to the family, Moose.”

TikTok/@moose.mager

Here’s the video.

@moose.mager

the day I met my best friend for life ❤️ welcome to the family, Moose #vizsla #germanshorthairedpointer #alexwarren #puppymeeting #fyp

♬ Ordinary – Alex Warren

By the looks of it, these two are gonna be best friends forever!

@moose.mager

been inseparable ever since Moose arrived ❤️🐾 #vizsla #germanshorthairedpointer #fyp #newpuppy #bestfriends

♬ Little Life – Cordelia

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer nailed it.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

What an adorable moment!

