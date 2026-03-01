A Dog Likes To Roll In The Same Patch Of Grass Every Time He Walks By It

Dogs can sometimes be strange creatures!

And they can also be very particular about certain things.

A woman named Terrissa showed TikTok viewers how her pooch likes has a habit that they can’t seem to break.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Can someone help me figure out why my full Great Pyrenees does a front roll every time we pass this specific patch of grass?”

Terrissa then showed viewers different clips of her dog rolling in grass while taking walks.

In the caption, she wrote, “We call it a “gator roll.””

Check out the video.

He has his favorite spot and he won’t be denied!

