March 1, 2026 at 4:49 pm

A Dog Likes To Roll In The Same Patch Of Grass Every Time He Walks By It

by Matthew Gilligan

dog rolling in grass

TikTok/@terrissacrowl

Dogs can sometimes be strange creatures!

And they can also be very particular about certain things.

A woman named Terrissa showed TikTok viewers how her pooch likes has a habit that they can’t seem to break.

dog rolling in grass

TikTok/@terrissacrowl

The video’s text overlay reads, “Can someone help me figure out why my full Great Pyrenees does a front roll every time we pass this specific patch of grass?”

Terrissa then showed viewers different clips of her dog rolling in grass while taking walks.

dog rolling in grass

TikTok/@terrissacrowl

In the caption, she wrote, “We call it a “gator roll.””

dog rolling in grass

TikTok/@terrissacrowl

Check out the video.

@terrissacrowl

We call it a “gator roll” #greatpyrenees

♬ Blue Danube Waltz – The London Symphony Orchestra

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person has an idea…

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.28.02 AM A Dog Likes To Roll In The Same Patch Of Grass Every Time He Walks By It

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.28.12 AM A Dog Likes To Roll In The Same Patch Of Grass Every Time He Walks By It

And this viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 10.28.34 AM A Dog Likes To Roll In The Same Patch Of Grass Every Time He Walks By It

He has his favorite spot and he won’t be denied!

Tags:

