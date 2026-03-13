March 13, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Dog Made It Clear That She Does Not Like The Harness She Has To Wear On Walks

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a harness

TikTok/@will.stout

Dogs can be pretty finicky, huh?

For example, the pooch you’re about to meet in this viral video obviously loves to go on walks…but she isn’t a fan of her harness.

A TikTokker named Will posted a video that showed how she reacted when it was time to head outside.

dog with a harness

TikTok/@will.stout

Will placed the harness over her dog’s head…

But the pooch sat still and wouldn’t move.

The dog then gave Will the evil side-eye.

dog with a harness

TikTok/@will.stout

The video’s text overlay reads, “Likes going out. Hates her harness.”

Will wrote in the caption, “Most dramatic dog.”

dog with a harness

TikTok/@will.stout

Check out the video.

@will.stout

Most dramatic dog… #dogsoftiktok #goldenretriever

♬ original sound – tuckerbudzyn

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a funny pic.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.51.16 AM A Dog Made It Clear That She Does Not Like The Harness She Has To Wear On Walks

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.51.33 AM A Dog Made It Clear That She Does Not Like The Harness She Has To Wear On Walks

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.51.55 AM A Dog Made It Clear That She Does Not Like The Harness She Has To Wear On Walks

Gee, tell us how you really feel…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter