A Dog Made It Clear That She Does Not Like The Harness She Has To Wear On Walks

Dogs can be pretty finicky, huh?

For example, the pooch you’re about to meet in this viral video obviously loves to go on walks…but she isn’t a fan of her harness.

A TikTokker named Will posted a video that showed how she reacted when it was time to head outside.

Will placed the harness over her dog’s head…

But the pooch sat still and wouldn’t move.

The dog then gave Will the evil side-eye.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Likes going out. Hates her harness.”

Will wrote in the caption, “Most dramatic dog.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a funny pic.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Gee, tell us how you really feel…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.