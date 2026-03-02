A Dog Made Sure To Look Twice When His Owner Came To Pick Him Up At Daycare

I think we can all agree that there’s no love out there like the love of your own dog!

Their whole world revolves around us and our mere presence brings them joy!

The dog in the video you’re about to see if named Huey and his owner showed TikTok viewers how he reacted when she went to pick him up at daycare.

The video showed Huey looking through the window on to the street as his owner walked up the window.

Huey walked back up ramp after owner walked into the daycare lobby to get one more look just to be sure he had the right person!

The video’s caption reads, “It’s the second look to make sure I’ve come in to get him.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This little fella was ready to get back home with his owner!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.