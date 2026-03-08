A Driver Was Guilt Tripped Into Moving Their Car, So When They Saw That The Person Who Yelled At Them Took Their Parking Spot, They Had Their Car Towed

Parking in a lot of big cities can be an exercise in frustration.

People drive around endlessly looking for a spot and when they find one, they gotta take it while the getting is good!

In this story, a driver in Paris talked about what happened when they got blowback from a neighbor about where they parked.

Read on and find out what happened.

Guilt trip parking lot. “I live in Paris right next to the Seine River. Due to construction work (this point is important) our outside parking is nearly unattainable, and since there is a big concert hall not so far a lot of people tend to park everywhere (pavement included). At the end of my workday around 8 pm, when I enter in the parking I see one of my new neighbors, let’s call her Old Lady (OL), right behind me in the entrance looking for a place too.

We both look everywhere and I spot the last spot on a really big pedestrian crossing, where there is already a car on it but enough space for another. To be clear, this pedestrian crossing leads to nowhere accessible for pedestrian due to fence put by the construction worker (it’s will be here from end 2017 to mid 2022). So I took the spot and as I go out of my car OL start shouting at me: OL : ” You should be ashamed to park here, just think about our handicapped neighbor” I know this neighbor very well since he lives the door right next to me and I take his dog out nearly every week when I go out with mine. Plus there is only one handicapped spot in our parking and everyone know it’s for him, and I’ll add I know him well since it’s the owner of the restaurant right under our apartment complex.

I’m not a conflictive person and since this neighbor is pretty new here I just move to park my car nearly 10 mins walk from home to avoid any conflict. But what did I see when I am about to enter the building ? OL parked her car on the spot I “should be ashamed to park”. This woman just guilt tripped me to take my spot. At this point I was fuming, it’s what you got trying to be good. I started calling a towing company but in the middle of the call I noticed the second car on the big pedestrian crossing was the car of my 2nd floor neighbor who is a really nice dad of three, and I didn’t wanted to put him in the middle of this. I enter my apartment with very bad idea in my head like putting one of my dog’s mess in her mailbox. The night passes and this morning when I was about to leave I got in the elevator with my 2nd floor neighbor. I tell him what happened the day before and we both laughed. But as we go outside what do we see ? The OL’s car still here on the pedestrian crossing with my neighbor’s car but now the parking is nearly empty.

So I ask my neighbor to move his car to be on a legal spot and I immediately call a towing company from the city behind the river (it take a lot of time to cross it). My 2nd floor neighbor said to my fiancee that the OL came to his apartment asking if he got his car towed too and she told me that he said “No, I would be ashamed to park on a spot like this one”. I would have paid a fair price to see her Karma face.”

If you mess around with someone’s parking spot, you’re gonna get into trouble!

