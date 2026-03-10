A Flight Got Delayed For Hours And Someone Ordered Pizzas For The Passengers While They Waited On The Plane
by Matthew Gilligan
Can we please normalize this?
A TikTokker posted a video and shared the highly unusual experience they got to be a part of while waiting for their plane to take off during a delay.
The video’s text overlay reads, “Diverted for over 4 hours. Someone ordered pizza for the whole plane.”
The flight attendants on the plane walked down the aisle, handing out pieces of pizza.
A stack of boxes with leftover pizza in them were then buckled into a seat by a flight attendant.
The video’s caption reads, “This was truly a wild experience.”
We love it!
Take a look at the video.
@suthernliving
This was truly a wild experience. @American Airlines #DFW #pizza #americanairlines
Talk about a cool surprise!
