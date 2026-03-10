March 10, 2026 at 4:48 am

A Flight Got Delayed For Hours And Someone Ordered Pizzas For The Passengers While They Waited On The Plane

by Matthew Gilligan

Can we please normalize this?

A TikTokker posted a video and shared the highly unusual experience they got to be a part of while waiting for their plane to take off during a delay.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Diverted for over 4 hours. Someone ordered pizza for the whole plane.”

The flight attendants on the plane walked down the aisle, handing out pieces of pizza.

A stack of boxes with leftover pizza in them were then buckled into a seat by a flight attendant.

The video’s caption reads, “This was truly a wild experience.”

We love it!

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks have to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Talk about a cool surprise!

