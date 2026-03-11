A Grandfather Left Only Some Of His Grandkids Inheritance Money, And No One Is Happy About It

Some grandparents can get picky when it comes to how they decide to dish out their money when the end is near.

AITA? My mum and sister want to go against my grandad’s will and split the inheritance evenly. “My (17F) grandad is still very much alive, he has cancer and has been given under a year to live. I have 4 siblings, 3 sisters (17, 26, 33) and 1 brother (36). Ever since my dad passed 8 years ago my 2 eldest siblings (let’s call them Dan and Emily) have failed to keep in contact with my grandad, not attempted to call, never visit, don’t even wish him happy birthday/ Christmas.

As a result of this he no longer looks at them in the same light as the youngest 3 (me, my twin and Lucy), we all make an effort to visit him even though he lives a 2 hour drive away, call him every week etc. I love my grandad so much, I can’t bear the thought of him passing he is an amazing person and so so kind, he still tries to send presents to his great grandchildren but Dan and Emily reject the gifts and no longer want contact with him because they blame him for them losing their relationship. Hopefully that’s enough background. Due to my grandad’s little time left, he has planned who he is leaving his inheritance to, he wants £15k to go to me, my twin, Lucy and my mum, £60k in total.

However my mum and Lucy feel like this is unfair and plan to split the money 6 ways giving £10k each to me, my twin, Lucy, my mum, Emily and Dan. When my mum told me this I was pretty angry for my grandad, that’s going against his last wishes, it’s his money and he’s decided where he wants it to go and they’re not listening to that! I tried to tell mum and Lucy that this was wrong because it is not what my grandad wished would happen and they argued that it would be cruel and make Emily and dan feel very left out and that it would upset them to think their own grandad would leave them out of his will. But I feel like they deserve that, they made no effort to continue a relationship with him in the last 8 years, they shouldn’t expect to be in the will in the first place. AITA in this situation? No one else in my family agrees with me but I feel horrible that they’re going against his wishes.”

