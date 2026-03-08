A Homeowner Found Out His Neighbors Planted Invasive Weeds To Mess With Other Neighbors, So Now They Want To Report Them To Their State Government

For some people, pettiness is a way of life.

And folks who fall into that category tend to carry grudges for years and years.

In today’s story, a homeowner is fed up with the petty actions their neighbor has undertaken, and they’re considering reporting them to the authorities.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

WIBTA for informing my neighbor about an invasive plant introduced to his property by another neighbor? “I own a home in a historically pro-weed town in southeast Michigan. I bought my home in late 2008, during the mortgage crisis. The following spring, we had good relations with our new neighbors and were having drinks in their backyard when we noticed a prolific and fast growing plant with hollow tubes and giant leaves. Deep in their cups, my new neighbors explained that they bought the home in 1985 and planted weed along the Eastern property line in the backyard, perfectly placed to capture the evening sun. The owner of my home, a “crotchety German immigrant” noted the weed plants and reached over the fence and tore them out.

Hmmmm, this was interesting…

“To spite him,” the wife said “we planted the bamboo.” She then went inside to refill our cups. “It’s not really bamboo, she just refuses to call it anything else” her husband said while she was inside. It’s Giant Knotweed.

Yikes…

We been cutting and poisoning it since 2009. My neighbor waters and fertilizes it. It first appeared inside my garage two weeks ago. We are slowly losing the fight. About 5 years ago, we noticed that our neighbors had transplanted the knotweed to the far property border where it never existed before. They have had conflicts with the owners of that home since 1985. I suspect that once the neighbor down the street discovers what they have done, litigation will result in them losing their home. WIBTA if I mail him information from the state government website about the invasive plant rapidly taking over his side yard?”

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader had a lot to say.

These folks don’t sound like the kind of neighbors anyone would want to live by…

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.