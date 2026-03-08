A Homeowner’s Ex-Husband Completely Ditched Her, So She’s Not Going To Let Him Know When The Bank Takes Over Their House

Nobody likes getting ghosted.

WIBTA if I don’t let ex husband know when the bank takes over the house? “I’m 41F, ex is 41M. We were married for 5 years.

He walked out 3 months ago, has not spent another night under our roof since. Have since found out about multiple infidelities, alcoholism, and mortgage unpaid in 15 months. Bank foreclosing on the house, I have 3 months to leave but can’t afford to stay that long, moving out ASAP. He still has possessions here he intends to take, but has not shown up to collect. In the past 2 months, he has: Updated his taxes from last year to refile as ‘separated’, triggering a reassessment of mine, and a $550 ‘penalty’ for filing as married…even though we WERE still married in 2020. Removed 2 trailers from our property that are registered in my name, and refusing to return them or discuss them unless I pay him for them.

Removed some of my personal possessions, including jewelry and collectible coins/stamps, and refused to return them. Blocked my number and social media, and only communicated with me through a 3rd party, who isn’t exactly operating under the best interests of both parties (found out thanks to an overheard conversation from a pocket dial!). Shown up and removed any items with sellable value from the home and property, including tv, speaker system, furniture, appliances.

So… I had previously agreed to give him advance notice when I vacated the property, so he had time to retrieve the last of the items he claimed as his. WIBTA if I don’t bother letting him know, and just hand the property back to the bank? He hasn’t contributed financially to it in over 6 months, or to our daughter, and hasn’t participated in the upkeep either. I’m mowing grass on a 5 acre property with a push mower because he took the riding one and refuses to return it.”

