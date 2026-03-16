A Hotel Manager Sent A Worker Home From A Training Session Because She Didn’t Want To Pay Them Overtime, But It Ended Up Costing Her A Bunch Of Money In The Long Run

If managers really want their employees to be well-trained and for operations to run smoothly, they should pay them to get the training properly.

But some folks in charge want to cut corners, even though it might hurt them in the long run.

In today’s story, a hotel worker told readers about what happened when their manager didn’t want to follow protocol in order to save a few bucks.

Let’s take a look!

Manager sends us home during training to save Overtime, it costs her a lot more. “We were about to change to a different hotel chain and the entire staff that worked on the computer system had to sit through 40 hours of computer training for this week. This was on top of our normal 40-hour work night we did on the audit.

This was a BIG hotel.

This place is a hotel with almost 300 rooms with a conference center, plus a dance club, bar, and full-service restaurant. So, a lot of details to cram into a 40-hour class. Cast: Betty (My Boss). Me. Story: We were sitting through training and the instructor says ok time for us to go over the reservation system. There are about 2-3 hours left of the class that day. Betty looked at the audit staff “You three can leave, there is no reason for auditors to know the reservation system.” I responded, “You are just trying not to pay as much overtime”.

Well, at least she admitted it.

Betty grins “That is exactly why I am sending you home.” Fast forward 2 months, and one night I come in and we are almost sold out and have one room left. About 1 AM, a person comes in asking if we had rooms available. I rent the room and think hey great we are at a perfect sell out. Then about 15 min later a guy comes in says he has a room reserved for tonight. I look and do not see it anywhere in the system. I call the reservation thinking he must have booked somewhere else, nope he is in our hotel.

Uh oh…

He evidently booked that night and somehow didn’t get put into our system, this guy is a hotel chain loyalty program and is the highest level. This means we must pay him $200 to walk him to a different hotel, pay for that night hotel room for him. He also gets given a voucher for a 2-night stay at any hotel and we must pay full price for his stay. Next night I come in and see Betty who is extremely mad demanding to know why I walked a loyalty member. I explained to the situation, then she demands to know “Why did I not pull down the reservations on my shift as that is required to be done per our reservation training class?”

They threw it right back at her.

I look at her and say “Wait you mean the reservation training you sent all of us auditors’ home because you wanted to save on overtime. Is that the training you are referring to?” Betty’s ego deflates realizing this is truly her fault after all. “Oh, I did send you guys all home didn’t I?” I just replied, “How am I supposed to do my job if we were never trained at it?” Betty relents and we were all trained the next night on how to do this process. Moral of the story, this was back in the late 1990s, so Overtime Pay for 3 auditors for a 3-hour class would have cost her less than $100 instead, she cost the hotel between $1,500-2,000.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user asked a question.

That’s just bad management, right there!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.