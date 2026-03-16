A Lion Stole A Jacket From A Person Who Was On A Safari

Keep your hands and feet inside the vehicle at all times…

Those are words to live by, my friends!

And if you don’t believe me, take a look at this viral video and your mind will probably be changed.

The video’s text overlay reads, “That one safari where the girl asked if someone could go and fetch her jacket.”

Three lions approached a bus full of tourists…

And one of the lions snatched a woman’s jacket between its teeth and walked away with it!

The TikTokker gave viewers more information about the incident in the video’s caption.

It reads, “We had parked the safari vehicle and were about to learn about the lions that were actually a bit further away and lazily laying under the tree. The lioness got up, slowly approached the vehicle and took bestie’s expensive jacket.”

She continued, “I’m sure it was the shock talking, but she asked if someone could go and get it because it was expensive. My friend and I had to duck because, girl, be for real.”

The TikTokker added, “But RIP to your jacket, though.”

Check out the video.

@kitchentalks8 I’ve been to a manu Safari’s but this was a first🫨 We had parked the Safari vehicle and were about to learn about the lions that were actually a bit further away and lazily laying under the tree. The lioness got up, slowly approached the vehicle and 🕊️ took bestie’s expensive jacket🫂 I’m sure it was the shock talking but she asked if someone could go and get it because it was expensive – my friend and I had to duck because – gurl, be for real😭 but rip👀 to your jacket though #safari #southafticantiktok #lionking #trynottolaughtiktoktv #trendingvideo ♬ original sound – kitchentalks

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker asked a question…

She’s lucky that’s all the lion took from her…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.