March 14, 2026 at 4:47 am

A Lonely Shelter Dog Has Seen All His Siblings Get Adopted While He Remains Behind

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a shelter

TikTok/@jjack.iie

A Chihuahua named Milo captured the hearts of TikTok viewers in a viral video posted by a woman named Jackie who shined a light on a dog who just wants to be adopted into a loving home.

dog in a shelter

TikTok/@jjack.iie

Milo was in the Valley Animal Center in Fresno, California.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You’ve been waiting 210+ days to be adopted.”

The video’s caption told Milo’s story.

It reads, “Milo is a 5-year-old Chihuahua who has quietly faded into the background of our shelter. He came in with his siblings, and one by one, they were all chosen and sent home. Milo stayed behind. Now, after 210 long days of waiting, he’s the only one left.

“He’s a dog-friendly little guy with a gentle soul, but being overlooked for so long has taken a toll on him. Milo is very shut down these days—he spends most of his time watching instead of participating, curling into himself as if trying not to take up too much space. The excitement and hope he once had slowly disappeared as each sibling left without him.”

dog in a shelter

TikTok/@jjack.iie

The text continued, “Milo doesn’t ask for much. He just needs someone to finally see him—to understand that behind his quiet demeanor is a sweet dog who would blossom in a loving home. With patience, consistency, and kindness, Milo could rediscover the confidence he lost and learn what it feels like to be chosen.”

“After 210 days of being overlooked, Milo is still waiting for the moment someone looks at him and says, “You’re coming home.””

dog in a shelter

TikTok/@jjack.iie

Let’s take a look at the video.

@jjack.iie

Milo is a 5-year-old Chihuahua who has quietly faded into the background of our shelter. He came in with his siblings, and one by one, they were all chosen and sent home. Milo stayed behind. Now, after 210 long days of waiting, he’s the only one left. He’s a dog-friendly little guy with a gentle soul, but being overlooked for so long has taken a toll on him. Milo is very shut down these days—he spends most of his time watching instead of participating, curling into himself as if trying not to take up too much space. The excitement and hope he once had slowly disappeared as each sibling left without him. Milo doesn’t ask for much. He just needs someone to finally see him—to understand that behind his quiet demeanor is a sweet dog who would blossom in a loving home. With patience, consistency, and kindness, Milo could rediscover the confidence he lost and learn what it feels like to be chosen. After 210 days of being overlooked, Milo is still waiting for the moment someone looks at him and says, “You’re coming home.” 🐾 Fresno ca Valleyanimal.org #fyp #leahkateb #dontletthisflop #fypシ #dogsoftiktok

♬ original sound – oldnoobgaming – oldnoobgaming

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

We got an update on Milo!

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.59.28 AM A Lonely Shelter Dog Has Seen All His Siblings Get Adopted While He Remains Behind

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.59.53 AM A Lonely Shelter Dog Has Seen All His Siblings Get Adopted While He Remains Behind

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.00.10 PM A Lonely Shelter Dog Has Seen All His Siblings Get Adopted While He Remains Behind

We all hope that this dog gets adopted soon…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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