A Lonely Shelter Dog Has Seen All His Siblings Get Adopted While He Remains Behind

A Chihuahua named Milo captured the hearts of TikTok viewers in a viral video posted by a woman named Jackie who shined a light on a dog who just wants to be adopted into a loving home.

Milo was in the Valley Animal Center in Fresno, California.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You’ve been waiting 210+ days to be adopted.”

The video’s caption told Milo’s story.

It reads, “Milo is a 5-year-old Chihuahua who has quietly faded into the background of our shelter. He came in with his siblings, and one by one, they were all chosen and sent home. Milo stayed behind. Now, after 210 long days of waiting, he’s the only one left.

“He’s a dog-friendly little guy with a gentle soul, but being overlooked for so long has taken a toll on him. Milo is very shut down these days—he spends most of his time watching instead of participating, curling into himself as if trying not to take up too much space. The excitement and hope he once had slowly disappeared as each sibling left without him.”

The text continued, “Milo doesn’t ask for much. He just needs someone to finally see him—to understand that behind his quiet demeanor is a sweet dog who would blossom in a loving home. With patience, consistency, and kindness, Milo could rediscover the confidence he lost and learn what it feels like to be chosen.”

“After 210 days of being overlooked, Milo is still waiting for the moment someone looks at him and says, “You’re coming home.””

Let’s take a look at the video.

@jjack.iie Milo is a 5-year-old Chihuahua who has quietly faded into the background of our shelter. He came in with his siblings, and one by one, they were all chosen and sent home. Milo stayed behind. Now, after 210 long days of waiting, he’s the only one left. He’s a dog-friendly little guy with a gentle soul, but being overlooked for so long has taken a toll on him. Milo is very shut down these days—he spends most of his time watching instead of participating, curling into himself as if trying not to take up too much space. The excitement and hope he once had slowly disappeared as each sibling left without him. Milo doesn’t ask for much. He just needs someone to finally see him—to understand that behind his quiet demeanor is a sweet dog who would blossom in a loving home. With patience, consistency, and kindness, Milo could rediscover the confidence he lost and learn what it feels like to be chosen. After 210 days of being overlooked, Milo is still waiting for the moment someone looks at him and says, “You’re coming home.” 🐾 Fresno ca Valleyanimal.org #fyp #leahkateb #dontletthisflop #fypシ #dogsoftiktok ♬ original sound – oldnoobgaming – oldnoobgaming

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

We got an update on Milo!

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

We all hope that this dog gets adopted soon…

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