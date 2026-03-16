A Man Told His Friend He Thinks His Relationship With His Mom Is Weird, And He Got Offended

Yes, every family interacts with each other differently, but we’ve all been around a family at some point that made us feel…a bit uncomfortable.

In today’s story, a man talked about what he said to a friend about his relationship with his mother that didn’t go over very well.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for telling my friend (30m) that I (29m) think him and his mom’s relationship is strange? (59f)? “I have been really close with my friend Alex for the past 10 years. We went to college together, had our first job together, and just spent a lot of time together. Alex has been dating this girl named Jane and she’s really cool too and we got to all be good friends. Alex and Jane seem to have a really good relationship but lately Jane has been talking to me about stuff that’s been bothering her. She always prefaces it with she loves Alex and think he’s a great guy and asks before saying anything since she does not want to come between us.

Yikes…

I tell her sure and she talks about how Alex’s relationship with his mom makes her uncomfortable. She says they’re very physical with each other when she visits his parents. She even pulls him into her bedroom to nap with her. Jane also says his mom calls every day and they talk for hours. She said she has tried to bring it up before but does not want to anymore since “Alex doesn’t play about his mom.” and she doesn’t want to come between them. I didn’t think about it too much before, but I am remembering stuff from hanging out with Alex way back when and his parents. His mom was always friendly but latched onto Alex, even if her husband was around. Her husband is a pretty quiet dude so I don’t really know him well but Alex’s mom was attached at the hip to him. I remember her asking him questions like “what kind of girls you hooking up with?” “any of them look like me? Haha!” in college. Alex usually honestly went along with it and looking back at it, I find it really weird. Alex’s mom was in town for a week visiting her mom. Alex and Jane live 5 hours away from Alex’s mom but only 30 mins from his grandma. Apparently, they had visited his mom and grandma already earlier in the week. Halfway into the hangout, Alex gets a bunch of texts and calls and is freaking out a little.

This is weird…

Me and Jane keep hearing him apologize over the phone and when he finally gets off it, we ask him what is up and he tells us that his mom is upset that he chose to hang out with us over her. I am just so confused by that. They already saw her earlier in the week and she calls every day? I got really annoyed and maybe said something too quick but said “You’re 30 years old man, why is your mom acting like you’re a child? It’s really weird.” Alex was immediately offended and we had a bit of a tiff and Jane tried to diffuse it but did ultimately take my side. Alex is mad and I can tell he thinks we are jerks. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This reader shared their thoughts.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

It sounds like this guy and his mom are a little too close for comfort…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.