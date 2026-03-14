A Mom Got A Glucose Monitor Because She Was Worried Her Teenage Son Has Diabetes
by Matthew Gilligan
We all know moms have tough jobs when it comes to raising kids, and keeping an eye on their health and wellbeing is a huge part of the gig.
And when the mom you’re about to meet in a viral TikTok video became concerned about her son’s health, she decided it was time to take action.
The video’s text overlay reads, “Is my teen diabetic? Or am I an anxious mom?”
The woman said, “My kid’s been complaining of some symptoms for about a week. I don’t like where this is going. And as a child of a parent that was Type 1 diabetic, I’m always on the lookout for signs and symptoms.”
She continued, “So we’re gonna get a glucose monitor and see how this goes, see if we end up at the Urgent Care. Hopefully not. Hopefully, everything is fine.”
The mom then bought a glucose monitor and went home to find out what was going on with her son.
The glucose monitor registered a “Hi” reading.
She told viewers, “To the hospital we go.”
The video then cut to her son in a hospital bed.
The mom held a “Living With Diabetes” pamphlet.
She wrote in the video’s caption, “I kept searching symptoms of “teen diabetic” and telling myself I was being dramatic. He was in full DKA (Diabetic Ketoacidosis).”
Check out the video.
@sugarssidequests
I kept searching symptoms of “teen diabetic” and telling myself I was being dramatic. He was in full DKA. #Type1Diabetes #DKA #TeenDiabetic #momlife
The TikTokker answered a question from a viewer about the situation.
@sugarssidequests
Replying to @Krustie2
And here’s another update.
@sugarssidequests
Replying to @Beautifulb2yu
Now let’s see how viewers reacted.
This person shared a story.
Another individual chimed in.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
Good thing she ended up taking her son to see a doctor!
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.
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