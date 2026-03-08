A Parent’s Son Wants Them To Clear Out A Lot Of The Things On Their Property Before His New Baby Arrives, But Things Are Moving Slowly And Now The Situation Is Tense

Living with family members can be a good thing…

But sometimes, things can get way too close for comfort and things can go south in a hurry.

The parent who wrote this story is having some problems with their son and his fiancée and they’re not sure how to proceed to fix the situation.

Let’s take a look!

AITA? If I keep my personal and business property, my son might lose his baby “My son (m30+) and his fiancee (f30+) live with me (60+), sharing housing expenses. We are all handicapped, with both physical and mental issues. We all have memory trouble, no two are the same. I am a borderline hoarder, who already owns everything I could ever need and wants to pare down to the best of each category in personal stuff, and the fewest pieces that will do the job with business supplies.

This is a crowded house…

It will take longer to purge the mementos, mostly papers, that are my only connection to a childhood I don’t remember. My son used to do miniatures and has tons, plus books, computers, etc. but 1/5 my total stuff. Fiancee left home with almost nothing, has a few items in storage till the upcoming bedbug treatment is finished.

Their son is over this situation.

Son and fiancee want my non-survival stuff, especially all the business items, gone before the new baby leaves the NICU. Because of the birth, I’m working almost alone trying to prep for treatment. I’ve been binning up and garaging as fast as I can, but the social worker is on our case. (Baby could be taken if the treatment is unsuccessful, and handicapped parents seldom get a newborn back.) Son gets angry, fiancee gets hysterical, I get cold and very quiet and very shut down emotionally. Today, the cleaner I finally found who “gets me” left because of the conflict. She won’t be back. Am I at fault? Is anyone?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Maybe these folks need to think about going their separate ways and moving into different houses…

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.