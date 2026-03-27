March 27, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Pit Bull Cries At Their Neighbor’s Back Door When It Wants To Play With The Pooch Who Lives There

by Matthew Gilligan

dog playing with each other

TikTok/@kay_paige95

Folks, this video is gonna put a BIG smile on your face today!

A woman named Kay posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her pooch reacted when its BFF showed up looking to play.

dog waiting by a door

TikTok/@kay_paige95

Kay’s dog walked to the back door and was clearly excited…

And there was another dog waiting for them.

Kay said to her pooch, “Don’t get muddy.”

dog waiting by a door

TikTok/@kay_paige95

The dogs played together in the backyard.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My dad’s pit comes over every evening and whines at the door until we let our doodle out to play.”

two dogs playing together

TikTok/@kay_paige95

Take a look at the video.

@kay_paige95

My dads pit coming to see if Millie can come out and play. #animaltok #funnyanimalvideos #pitbullsoftiktok #doodlesoftiktok #animalbesties

♬ a l l i w a n t f o r c h r i s t m a s – pops✨🍒

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.42.28 AM A Pit Bull Cries At Their Neighbors Back Door When It Wants To Play With The Pooch Who Lives There

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.42.57 AM A Pit Bull Cries At Their Neighbors Back Door When It Wants To Play With The Pooch Who Lives There

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.43.16 AM A Pit Bull Cries At Their Neighbors Back Door When It Wants To Play With The Pooch Who Lives There

These two are BFFs!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

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