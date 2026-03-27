A Pit Bull Cries At Their Neighbor’s Back Door When It Wants To Play With The Pooch Who Lives There

Folks, this video is gonna put a BIG smile on your face today!

A woman named Kay posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her pooch reacted when its BFF showed up looking to play.

Kay’s dog walked to the back door and was clearly excited…

And there was another dog waiting for them.

Kay said to her pooch, “Don’t get muddy.”

The dogs played together in the backyard.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My dad’s pit comes over every evening and whines at the door until we let our doodle out to play.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

These two are BFFs!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!