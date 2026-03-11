March 11, 2026 at 4:47 am

A Potato Sprouted Legs After Someone Forgot It Was Hidden In A Pantry For Months

by Matthew Gilligan

If you let a potato sit unattended for months on end, things are gonna get ugly…

And scary.

A TikTok user named Debo revealed what happened “When a potato grew legs after being hidden for months.”

And let’s just say that people got pretty freaked out about it.

In the video, Debo showed the potato to his nieces, who were clearly terrified by it.

The girls screamed and cried.

We think this this will lead a lifetime fear of potatoes for these poor girls…

Check out the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

That looks like something out of a sci-fi movie!

